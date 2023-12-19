December 19, 2023

Finland strengthens military ties with Washington after Vladimir Putin’s warning

Rusty Knowles December 19, 2023 2 min read

The deal was signed a day after Vladimir Putin warned of a Russian military build-up in response to the Scandinavian country’s entry into NATO.

Finnish Ministers Elena Valtonen and Andi Hokkanen, as well as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in Washington, December 18, 2023. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Helsinki is moving closer to Washington amid rising tensions with Moscow. Finland signed an agreement on Monday, December 18, to strengthen its military cooperation with the United States. The agreement, formalizing close ties between the two countries, was hailed by Finland’s defense minister. “A strong sign of America’s commitment to protecting Finland and all of Northern Europe”.

“We don’t expect America to take care of Finland’s security. But this agreement significantly improves our ability to work together in all situations.”Anti Hakkänen made the announcement while signing the agreement in the US capital alongside US diplomatic chief Antony Blinken.

Russia to create Russian military district near Finland

On Sunday, Vladimir Putin blamed the West “Draws Finland into NATO” And confirmed that this combination will create “Problems” is there “nothing”. The Russian president also announced the creation of a Russian military district near Finland, while the two countries share a 1,340-kilometer border. US Secretary of State Finland said “Ukraine knows better than anyone what is at stake”.

After repelling a Soviet invasion in the winter of 1939-1940, Finland avoided joining NATO for decades. But their relations have deteriorated significantly since February 2022, and the Russian offensive in Ukraine led Finland, worried about its security, to join NATO in April 2023.

