Kim Jong-un threatens the US after firing his most powerful missile yet

North Korea’s leader pledged to speed up his country’s nuclear development after overseeing the launch of a long-range missile on Monday.
Published
Reading time: 1 minute
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to accelerate his country’s nuclear development and warned Washington “wrong decision”, state media announced Tuesday, December 19, after overseeing the launch of the country’s most powerful ballistic missile. Pyongyang on Monday launched its long-range Hwasong-18 ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile). Japan’s defense ministry said it had a limit of more than 15 000 km, theoretically allowing North Korea to strike the entire US territory.
KIm Jong-un said he sent the shot “A clear signal to hostile forces” And “Setting new important tasks for the development of strategic nuclear forces” According to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA. This test was arranged “To clearly show an overwhelming willingness to counter-attack” Pyongyang and its “Unrivaled strength in the face of enemies”. KCNA also released undated photos of the North Korean leader attending a missile launch with his daughter.
The United States, South Korea and Japan announced on Tuesday that they had activated a real-time data-sharing system on North Korea’s missile launches. The move comes as part of strengthening their cooperation in response to the growing nuclear threat from Pyongyang.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Finland strengthens military ties with Washington after Vladimir Putin’s warning
The US Defense Secretary has announced that Washington will “continue to supply” Israel with arms and ammunition.
LIVE – War in Ukraine: Listening device found in army chief’s office