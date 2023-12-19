December 19, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kim Jong-un threatens the US after firing his most powerful missile yet

Kim Jong-un threatens the US after firing his most powerful missile yet

Rusty Knowles December 19, 2023 2 min read

North Korea’s leader pledged to speed up his country’s nuclear development after overseeing the launch of a long-range missile on Monday.

Published


Reading time: 1 minute

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a summit in Pyongyang on December 5, 2023. (KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to accelerate his country’s nuclear development and warned Washington “wrong decision”, state media announced Tuesday, December 19, after overseeing the launch of the country’s most powerful ballistic missile. Pyongyang on Monday launched its long-range Hwasong-18 ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile). Japan’s defense ministry said it had a limit of more than 15 000 km, theoretically allowing North Korea to strike the entire US territory.

KIm Jong-un said he sent the shot “A clear signal to hostile forces” And “Setting new important tasks for the development of strategic nuclear forces” According to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA. This test was arranged “To clearly show an overwhelming willingness to counter-attack” Pyongyang and its “Unrivaled strength in the face of enemies”. KCNA also released undated photos of the North Korean leader attending a missile launch with his daughter.

An undated photo released by KCNA agency on Dec. 19, 2023 shows Kim Jong-un (left) and his daughter (center) attending a missile launch in North Korea. (KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

The United States, South Korea and Japan announced on Tuesday that they had activated a real-time data-sharing system on North Korea’s missile launches. The move comes as part of strengthening their cooperation in response to the growing nuclear threat from Pyongyang.

See also  LIVE - War in Ukraine: Poland to deliver 4 Mig-29 fighter jets to Kyiv "in coming days"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Finland strengthens military ties with Washington after Vladimir Putin’s warning

December 19, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The US Defense Secretary has announced that Washington will “continue to supply” Israel with arms and ammunition.

December 18, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Listening device found in army chief’s office

December 18, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

AEW star CJ Perry (Fka WWE’s Lana) undergoes surgery to treat a spreading infection

December 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA has released new images of Uranus, offering a glimpse of a rarely seen feature

December 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Sirianni: It’s in the Eagles’ best interest to hand the defense over to Patricia

December 19, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Best Laptops – Early 2024

December 19, 2023 Len Houle