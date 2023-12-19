Kim Jong-un threatens the US after firing his most powerful missile yet

North Korea’s leader pledged to speed up his country’s nuclear development after overseeing the launch of a long-range missile on Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to accelerate his country’s nuclear development and warned Washington “wrong decision”, state media announced Tuesday, December 19, after overseeing the launch of the country’s most powerful ballistic missile. Pyongyang on Monday launched its long-range Hwasong-18 ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile). Japan’s defense ministry said it had a limit of more than 15 000 km, theoretically allowing North Korea to strike the entire US territory.

KIm Jong-un said he sent the shot “A clear signal to hostile forces” And “Setting new important tasks for the development of strategic nuclear forces” According to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA. This test was arranged “To clearly show an overwhelming willingness to counter-attack” Pyongyang and its “Unrivaled strength in the face of enemies”. KCNA also released undated photos of the North Korean leader attending a missile launch with his daughter.



An undated photo released by KCNA agency on Dec. 19, 2023 shows Kim Jong-un (left) and his daughter (center) attending a missile launch in North Korea. (KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

The United States, South Korea and Japan announced on Tuesday that they had activated a real-time data-sharing system on North Korea’s missile launches. The move comes as part of strengthening their cooperation in response to the growing nuclear threat from Pyongyang.