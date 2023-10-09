The US National Security Council says that 9 American citizens were killed in the Israeli conflict

An Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome missile defense system attempts to intercept a missile launched from the Gaza Strip over the city of Netivot in southern Israel on October 8, 2023.



Washington

CNN

—



Nine American citizens died In the conflict in IsraelThis was stated by a spokesman for the US National Security Council, on Monday.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine American citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in contact with our Israeli partners, especially the local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

US authorities are striving to determine the number of Americans killed or taken hostage in the conflict. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday that the United States is “working overtime” to verify reports of missing and dead Americans, and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said Americans are among the “findings.” Hostages held in Gaza.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller told CNN’s Phil Mattingly on Monday that US authorities are in close contact with the Israeli government and the families of those affected by the attack.

