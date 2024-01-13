They are not foreigners. That's the verdict from officials in Peru who seized two doll-like figures

LIMA, Peru (AP) — They're not aliens. That's what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two puppet-shaped figures and an alleged three-fingered hand seized by customs authorities in the South American country last year from a shipment bound for Mexico.

Forensic experts at the Peruvian Attorney General's Office said the items were made of paper, glue, metal and human and animal bones.

Forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada, who led the analysis, said the results refute some people's belief that the numbers come from “an alien center or come from another planet, and they are all completely wrong.”

“The conclusion is simple: they are dolls assembled from the bones of animals from this planet, using modern synthetic glues, so they were not assembled during pre-Hispanic times,” Estrada told reporters. “They are not aliens; They are not foreigners.

The Attorney General's Office has not yet determined who owns the items. Officials on Friday would only say that a Mexican national was the intended recipient of the items before customs agents seized them in October.

Mexican journalist José Jaime Mosan and some Mexican lawmakers became the subject of international ridicule in September When he went before the country's parliament to present two boxes containing supposed mummies found in Peru.

He and others claimed that they were “non-human beings and not part of our earthly evolution.”

In November, Mosan returned to Mexico's Congress with a group of Peruvian doctors and spent more than three hours pressing the issue of “non-human beings” he said had been found in Peru, where he had made similar claims in 2017. The Attorney General's Office found In Peru that year, the alleged UFOs were actually “newly manufactured dolls, which were covered with a mixture of paper and artificial glue to simulate the presence of skin.”

“They are not the remains of alien ancestors who attempted to present them,” the 2017 report said.

On Friday, experts showed reporters two two-foot-tall dolls dressed in red, orange and green clothing. They said that examinations showed that the bones of birds, dogs and other animals were used to make the dolls.

Meanwhile, an alleged hand with three fingers underwent X-ray examinations. Estrada said the hand was “pretty bad” and was created using human bones.