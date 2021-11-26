November 26, 2021

They wanted to sell their house, but found that both rooms actually belonged to a neighbor

Rusty Knowles November 26, 2021 1 min read

A couple wanted to sell their house they bought five years ago, and they found a nasty surprise.

In economic crisis, a couple living in Hennessy, Belgium, recently decided to sell their house and bought in 2016 for 210,000 euros.

After renovations there, the owners make an appointment with a notary to assess the value of their property.

Most “He looked at the plans and he told me there was a problem., Says Michael Sudinfo. “At first, I thought it was a joke.”, He continues. The problem raised is really significant: the two rooms in their house do not belong to them!

The bedroom, which they have completely renovated, and the floor are legally … their neighbor’s property.

“Otherwise I would not have signed”

Their solution: Negotiate with the neighbor to change these two rooms and the integrated parts of their house for free.

So far no agreement has been signed. If he fails, Michael promises that he does not want to stop there and if necessary he and his wife will take legal action against the notaries who started the deed of sale 5 years ago.

“Not specified by the notaries when signing the deed, otherwise I would not have signed”, He accuses

