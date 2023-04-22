This week’s best gaming deals, including a buy one, get one free deal

It’s hard to keep up with all aspects of life during the weekdays, with family, work, and all sorts of other things calling for your time and attention. So, we’ve listed the week’s best deals and pre-order perks happening in gaming, entertainment, and gaming. This way, you won’t miss out on limited-time offers before they expire or sell out.

In addition to showing you some notable discounts and offers from the past week, we’ll introduce you to two of the best-selling products on Polygon for those into that sort of thing, as well as brand-new deals not yet seen on the site that we think are worth your consideration. If you have suggestions on how we can improve this layout, let us know in the comments.

The best gaming deals this week

At GameStop, you have until Saturday night, April 22, to get an extraordinarily good deal on a bunch of new, buy-one-get-one-free games. Listed like gems Elden ringAnd Octobt Traveler 2And Xenoblade Chronicles 3And The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and more. After you add two of these games to your cart, you will get one of the lesser value games for free.

A quick note is that the sale is limited to certain versions of these games. To name just one of many examples, just the PS4 version of Elden ring (which contains a free PS5 upgrade) is linked. Check out our post on GameStop’s Buy One, Get One Free sale for more details.

Photo: SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon

The PlayStation 5 console is currently $50 and will be available for the rest of the month. You can get a PS5 disc copy bundled with God of War Ragnarok For $50 less than what it usually costs. It’s $509.99 at many retailers instead of $559.99, so it’s like getting the hit 2022 game for just $10.

Here’s another pre-order reminder The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears If you like it on release day, Friday, May 12th. Many retailers offer pre-orders, along with exclusive freebie bonuses if you place an order at each retailer (including stores outside the US).

We’ve explained it all Kingdom Tears You can pre-order perks here. Of course, if you want the digital copy, just buy the game directly through your Switch, and make sure you start downloading the game a few hours before you want to play it. $20.99,You

Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck owners should pick up one of these Samsung microSD cards while they’re discounted, so they don’t hit their meager internal storage limits. The 512GB model is a particularly bloated bargain, selling for $39.99.

This week’s best-selling items on Polygon

Photo: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

If you can’t get enough of The last of us In your life, The Last of Us Part 2 For PS4 (with PS5 patch enabling 60fps and enhanced graphics) is $9.99 (usually $39.99) via Playstation Store Until April 27th. A little caveat, though, if you thought the first game’s ending was bleak (the HBO show’s season finale wrapped in the same way), brace yourself.

This week’s best entertainment shows

To coincide with the launch of Apple for The last thing he said to me Starring Jennifer Garner, It’s a Donation Two months free of the streaming service. The voucher is valid for “eligible” new returning subscribers, though it’s not clear who is excluded from using it. With 2 months free on your account, you will be able to follow many offers, including Ted LassoAnd to cutAnd Pachinko, and much more. This code will expire on June 2nd.

Whether you plan to see Super Mario Bros movie In theaters (or maybe it already has), the physical release of the movie is already available for pre-order. Rumors point to a June 6 release date, but we don’t know for sure yet. this $30 The package includes a 4K Blu-ray, a 1080p Blu-ray, and a digital copy of the movie.

Featured in Chris Plante’s roundup of April’s Best Blu-ray Releases, Cowboy BebopThis limited edition Blu-ray set is a great opportunity for fans of the anime series. Even better, it’s cheaper than usual on both Amazon and Crunchyroll. Usually around $80, you can pick it up at any retailer for a charge $63.99. The set includes five discs packed with special features.

Photo: Colin Hayes/Peacock

Peacock has built an impressive catalog of shows and movies in the past year. There’s a special deal to take advantage of if you want to save some cash while catching up on Rian Johnson’s takeout poker face Starring Natasha Lyonne or the promising new show Mrs. Davis Starring Betty Gilpin, with some episodes written by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. New movie offerings are also strong, including two of our favorite movies of 2023 so far: M3GAN And Ring in the cabin. You can get 1 year of Peacock Premium, their ad-supported plan, for $20 when you use the code N2TEWDZZ In the offer code section at checkout. That’s more than 50% off.



peacock Prices taken at the time of publication. Use the code N2TEWDZZ To save more than 50% in one year from the ad-supported Peacock Plan.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Also featured on that tour, File Star Trek: The Next Generation The 4K Blu-ray movie collection is seeing a discount after its April 4 release day. The usual price is $77.99, but you can have it $67.94 on amazon. As Chris Plante said, “This is the first time ’90s kids have ever had the satisfaction of watching their era get a UHD upgrade: Star Trek: GenerationsAnd Star Trek: First ContactAnd Star Trek: RebellionAnd Star Trek: Enemies. “

Just a heads up, the set includes 4K Blu-rays, 1080p Blu-rays, and digital copies of each of the four films.