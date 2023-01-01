Today is the last day to use Dark Sky on iOS before it shuts down

It’s time to say goodbye to Dark Sky. Almost two years after Apple And, more than a year after announcing its imminent closure, Dark Sky is about to go out of business. Since September, there is an in-app notification The program will stop working on January 1, 2023. In September, Apple also removed Dark Sky from the App Store ().
If you’re looking for an alternative, it’s worth revisiting Apple’s Weather app before going to the App Store. Ago , the company gradually incorporated Dark Sky technology into its original offerings. For example, the Weather app now includes next-hour precipitation alerts, a feature directly inspired by Dark Sky. However, if you are determined to try a third-party alternative, a few that are worth checking out include AccuWeather and Carrot Weather.
