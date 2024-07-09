Top 10 Early Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 58% on Kona, Apple, Aiper, DeWalt

Ready to shop? We’ve found the top ten early Amazon Prime Day deals that our readers are taking advantage of and that we think you should take advantage of, too. Prime Day 2024 officially starts on Tuesday, July 16But our readers are already finding some crazy rare deals and snapping them up right away. From seasonal finds like a $20 Kona grill brush to splurge-worthy items Apple iPad Offers Plus, Amazon is offering some amazing discounts on best-selling products ahead of the July sale. Below, we’ve highlighted the top ten Prime Day deals you can add to your cart before they’re gone, plus some additional tips and tricks to help you make the most of Amazon’s sales.

Top 10 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Kona Bristle Free BBQ Grill Brush This grill brush has 12,000 reviews and is on sale for 58% off just in time for 4th of July barbecues! Buy Now (58% Discount) Save $29 at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Cordless Drill Kit We love DeWalt drills and this top-rated set is currently under $100 on Amazon! Read our review Buy Now (44% Discount) Save $80 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE Save $40 on a certified Apple Watch with this great early Amazon Prime Day deal. Read our review Buy Now (14% Discount) Save $40 at Amazon

ToiletTree Fogless Shower Mirror This anti-fog mirror is on sale for over 22% off and is one of our best-selling deals on Prime Day early now. Buy Now (26% Discount) Save $11 at Amazon

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Get the Shark NV352 Certified Vacuum for under $150 with this early Amazon Prime Day deal. See also Exclusive: Behind FTX's Fall, Billionaires Fight and Crypto Rescue Failed Read our review Buy Now (25% Discount) Save $50 at Amazon

Aiper Scuba S1 Pool Vacuum Cleaner Get 24% off the new Aiper 2024 robot vacuum cleaner with this best-selling early Amazon Prime Day deal. Read our review Buy Now (24% Discount) Save $170 at Amazon

Set of 4 Apple AirTags Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for under $85 with this early Amazon Prime Day deal. Read our review Buy Now (14% Discount) Save $15 at Amazon

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Get the popular Mueller Pro-Series Vegetable Chopper for under $22 before Prime Day. Buy Now (56% Discount) Save $28 at Amazon

Apple iPad mini (6th generation) Upgrade your tech with the best-selling Apple iPad Mini, which is up to $100 off ahead of Prime Day 2024. Read our review Buy Now (19% Discount) Save $100 on Amazon

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier Get the PuroAir HEPA Certified 14-Piece Air Purifier on sale for $40 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024. Read our review Buy Now (20% Discount) Save $40 at Amazon

Do I have to sign up for Amazon Prime?

Sure. Even if you don’t plan on buying Prime Day deals, Amazon Prime membership offers the best benefits. You’ll get free, fast shipping, exclusive member-only deals, and access to Prime-provided entertainment like Prime Video, Amazon Kindle, Amazon Music, and more. You can join now and enjoy a free 30-day trial before committing to the $14.95 monthly fee.

See also Oil prices hit their lowest levels since the Ukrainian invasion, amid fears of a recession AmazonPrime Membership Sign up today and get 30 days of Prime benefits for free just in time for Prime Day 2024.

Are Amazon Prime Day Early Deals Worth Buying?

We know there will be some great deals on Amazon during the two-day sale, but there are plenty of early Prime Day deals you can get today that will likely be at their lowest prices. Some seasonal items like Kona grill brush Or the best selling deals that have been discounted for a few months now like: Dewalt cordless drill They’re great options for early Amazon Prime Day shopping, and you can even find home essentials on sale when you take advantage of Amazon’s Subscribe & Save offer!

How do I know if I should buy now or wait until Amazon Prime Day?

It’s important to consider how popular a product is before deciding on an early bird deal. If Amazon sold more than 1,000 of your product in the last month, you may be more inclined to buy now, just in case it runs out. Keep an eye on the most in-demand items like Apple Watch SE These products are known to sell out quickly, as are everyone’s favorite kitchen appliances from Ninja, Cuisinart, and Cosori. If you spot an unusual deal that you don’t always see on sale, it’s safe to say you should grab it. And it’s likely that the price won’t drop much if it’s recently been discounted ahead of Prime Day.

What time does Amazon Prime Day 2024 start?

Mark your calendar! Amazon Prime Day 2024 starts on Tuesday, July 16 At 3:00 AM EST (12 AM PT) and will end at Wednesday, July 17 At 2:59 AM ET (11:59 PM PT).

Are there other sales I can shop in addition to Amazon Prime Day?

Sure. There are plenty of alternative Prime Day deals you can shop in July at Nordstrom, Allbirds, Sam’s Club, and more. Starting at Today is July 8thShop the first-ever Walmart Deals event to take advantage of massive sitewide discounts. The general sale starts at 5:00 p.m. ET, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Walmart+ Annual Membership Sign up for a $49 Walmart+ membership for a year before the Walmart Deals event and save 50%.

