November 23, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Trois-Rivières: Death of a young man from Saint-Rose

Rusty Knowles November 23, 2021 1 min read

It’s a new play that spoils the night: a young Saint – Rosian dies in Sapodill, Trois-Riviers, not far from a dam.

Barbara Belmart

A young Saint-Rosian, this Tuesday, November 23, died at night in Sapodil, not far from a dam in Trois-Rivers, the province confirmed. She refers to death, but not directly linked to the ongoing struggle. One of the hypotheses put forward was that he was the victim of a scooter theft.

At present, no information has been filtered about the exact circumstances of the tragedy. An investigation has been launched. Basse-Terre’s attorney was in charge of the case.
According to Xavier Cicad, attorney for the Republic of Passo-Terre, “the investigation into the cause of death has been handed over to the Research Division.”

According to firefighters at the scene, he sustained injuries to his left side, the origin of which has not been determined. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It will be the brother of singer Nishi. Who lost another of his brothers in a road accident in Saint-Rose a few months ago.

See also  200 new cases and 10 deaths

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The United States and the United Kingdom want to go further than Russia in rescuing stolen aircraft

November 23, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

China tests hypersonic missile to launch another missile

November 23, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Video – Tickets fall off van on US highway: Motorists have to refund

November 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

Trois-Rivières: Death of a young man from Saint-Rose

November 23, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The United States and the United Kingdom want to go further than Russia in rescuing stolen aircraft

November 23, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

China tests hypersonic missile to launch another missile

November 23, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Video – Tickets fall off van on US highway: Motorists have to refund

November 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles