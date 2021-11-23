The United States and the United Kingdom want to go further than Russia in rescuing stolen aircraft

In May 2021, a hijacked F-35B from the British aircraft carrier HMS “Queen Elizabeth” crashed in the Mediterranean on November 17. Ana Prijida / AB

He is the object of all greed. The F-35B hijacked plane crashed into the Mediterranean on Wednesday, November 17, after taking off from the British aircraft carrier HMS. Queen Elizabeth. His pilot was able to evacuate himself in a timely manner. But the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is concerned about the possibility of Russia recovering the wreckage and the risk that it will take its hands on its technology.

Officials from the United Kingdom, the United States and the Atlantic Alliance, on Monday, November 22, promised that the plane could be recovered before Russia. “We’ll get it back first, I guarantee.”, Said General Simon Doran, the top U.S. official on board the aircraft carrier. “We are not worried about his recovery.”, General Tim Ratford, Commander – in – Chief of Allied Forces to Europe, announced his role in the presence of journalists aboard the Mediterranean.

Read more The US F-35 fighter jet wreaked havoc in Europe

“Very sad incident”

“We are not worried because we are working now. There was a concern when the plane crashed, but the pilot is safe, that is the most important thing.”, He added. He did not want to release details of the rescue operation.

The loss of this F-35 is a “It simply came to our notice then (…), A setback “, Commander Steve Moorehouse, the captain of one of the nine ships involved in the Mediterranean, for his part, reported the officer. But, he added, “The reliability of this device and our belief in it and our plan remains the same.”.

The UK already has twenty-one U.S. F-35Bs, most of which are assigned to its two aircraft carriers, the HMS. Queen Elizabeth And HMS Prince of Wales. The F-35Bs are a variant of the fifth generation F-35 that is capable of vertical landing and short takeoff.