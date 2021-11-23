China tests hypersonic missile to launch another missile

China tested a hypersonic missile this summer that could launch a missile, a technology not currently available in the United States or Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

According to the Financial Times, “experts at the Pentagon’s research firm, Darba, did not know how China was able to fire a projectile from a vehicle flying at hypersonic speeds, that is, five times the speed of sound.”

The British newspaper says they also ignore the nature of the missile that fell into the sea, citing those who accessed information from intelligence services. Some experts believe it is an aerial missile, while others believe it is a decoy aimed at protecting the hypersonic missile during a collision.

The The Financial Times reported the news in October Beijing launched a hypersonic missile in August that orbited the Earth before landing towards its target, finally missing a few kilometers.

Beijing has denied that this is a missile test, saying it is testing reusable space vehicle technology.

But General Mark Millie, the highest-ranking U.S. official, said a few days later that “the most important test.” Hypersonic weapon system“, Without specifying the date.

He compared the launch of the first satellite, Sputnik, by the Soviet Union in October 1957, which surprised the United States and launched the race for space conquest.

