November 22, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Video – Tickets fall off van on US highway: Motorists have to refund

Rusty Knowles November 22, 2021 1 min read

Maxence GEVIN | Video D. SITBON –

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. Someone dropped money on the freeway. San Diego stopped, really everything stopped.”, A young woman testifies enthusiastically in a video posted on her social networks. Many Americans, like them, who could not believe it, shared their experience online. The fault of a newcomer.

Authorities arrived at the scene quickly to restore order and demanded a refund of all stolen money. They estimate that the notes that fell down from the truck – tens of thousands of dollars in total – belonged to the bank and had to be handed over to a police station. “There’s a lot of video evidence showing people taking money off the ground and stealing it on the highway.”, Says Sergeant Curtis Martin, a member of the California Highway Patrol. “It’s better for them to play the card of honesty than to wait for them to be found and knock on their door.”, He further declares “Work with the FBI”.


Protects the purpose of information
Free,
Verified And accessible to all through income
Advertising .

To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.

See also  Twenty years ago, journalists Johanne Sutton, Pierre Billad and Volker Handloik were killed in Afghanistan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Taliban have called on television to stop airing series with women

November 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Tennis – WTA – Peng Shuai reappears, chatting with IOC via video

November 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The marriage of a 12-year-old girl is causing a stir

November 21, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

Video – Tickets fall off van on US highway: Motorists have to refund

November 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The Taliban have called on television to stop airing series with women

November 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Tennis – WTA – Peng Shuai reappears, chatting with IOC via video

November 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The marriage of a 12-year-old girl is causing a stir

November 21, 2021 Rusty Knowles