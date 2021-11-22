Video – Tickets fall off van on US highway: Motorists have to refund

Maxence GEVIN | Video D. SITBON –
“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. Someone dropped money on the freeway. San Diego stopped, really everything stopped.”, A young woman testifies enthusiastically in a video posted on her social networks. Many Americans, like them, who could not believe it, shared their experience online. The fault of a newcomer.
Authorities arrived at the scene quickly to restore order and demanded a refund of all stolen money. They estimate that the notes that fell down from the truck – tens of thousands of dollars in total – belonged to the bank and had to be handed over to a police station. “There’s a lot of video evidence showing people taking money off the ground and stealing it on the highway.”, Says Sergeant Curtis Martin, a member of the California Highway Patrol. “It’s better for them to play the card of honesty than to wait for them to be found and knock on their door.”, He further declares “Work with the FBI”.
