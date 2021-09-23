Kovit: Less than 4 million screening tests were conducted last week

Manan c. Updated September 2, 2021 at 2:02 pm September 23, 2021 at 2:02 pm.

According to the Directorate of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics, the number of screening tests is now declining sharply with less than 4 million tests from 13 to 19 September 2021.

With the extension of the Health Pass to places welcoming more than 50 people, the number of screening trials almost exploded in France 6 million tests Carried out between August 9 and 15, 2021, According to a study Directorate of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics (dreams) Statistics that were high next week.

But for three weeks, The The speed seems to have slowed. In fact, 4.6 million screening tests have been performed During the week August 30 to September 5, 2021 A name in “Sharp decline” Compared to previous weeks, according to figures released on Thursday, September 9, 2021 Ministry of Health. In detail, the Directorate of Research, Studies, Assessment and Statistics, mentioned in a press release “Clear Fall” From Screening tests among 16-65 year olds.

This Week from September 13 to 19, 2021 The course only confirms Less than 4 million screening trials were conducted, In terms of data Department of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics. With 3.9 million trials, 6.8% in a week and 31.9% in a monthFrance is below 4 million worth since last July.

However, Trees mentions a Screening progress among minors. Overall, since March 2020, “Approximately 146.1 million antigen and RT-PCR tests were verified by a health professional” Trees announces.

As a reminder, as of October 15, 2021, the government has enacted legislation Results of free screening tests. “PCR and antigen tests will no longer be systematically reimbursed by Social Security but simply or on medical grounds.” The Prime Minister, noted Push the last reluctance to get vaccinated And Reduce the cost of screening tests It will cost 2. 2.2 billion by 2020.