March 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Two monstrous black holes are headed for a collision that will shake the fabric of spacetime

Cheryl Riley March 2, 2022 3 min read

Astronomers have discovered two super-large species black holes This accounts for 99% of the way to a violent collision that will shake the fabric Free time.

Black holes, codenamed PKS 2131-021, are trapped in a dance of death about 9 billion light years From Earth, according to a study published February 23 in Astrophysical Journal Letters. The two bodies have been steadily moving toward each other for about 100 million years, according to Statement from NASAand now they share a binary orbit, with the two black holes orbiting every two years or so.

