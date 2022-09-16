September 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Uber hacked by hacker in cyber security incident

Uber hacked by hacker in cyber security incident

Cheryl Riley September 16, 2022 3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber’s computer systems have been hacked, and the company has notified authorities, the ride-hailing giant reported Thursday.

The passenger carrier said in a tweet that it was “responding to a cybersecurity incident.”

The hacker appeared in a message posted to Slack, according to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

“I announce that I am a hacker and that Uber has suffered a data breach,” the message said.

This was followed by a flurry of reactions from emojis, including dozens showing what appeared to be siren symbols. People said that due to the hack, some systems including Slack and internal tools were temporarily disabled.

Internal screenshots obtained by The Washington Post showed the hacker claiming to have a wide range of insider Uber networks and appeared to suggest the hacker was motivated by the driver’s treatment. The person claimed to have taken data from popular software that Uber employees use to write new software.

Uber cited its statement on Twitter when asked to comment on the matter. The company did not immediately respond to questions about the extent to which inside information was compromised.

Uber has been waiting a year to report a massive breach of customer data

New York Times First mentioned the incident.

Uber Previously breached In 2016, it disclosed personal information of 57 million people around the world, including names, email addresses, and phone numbers. It also included driver’s license information from nearly 600,000 American drivers. Two people reached! The information is via a “third-party cloud-based service” that Uber was using at that time.

See also  How was the world's largest cruise ship built?

The hacker by the name of Uber posted a chat post at HackerOne, which runs a cross-section of researchers who report security vulnerabilities and the companies affected by them. Uber and other companies use this service to manage reports of vulnerabilities in their programs and to reward researchers who find them.

In that chat, seen by The Post, the alleged hacker claimed access to Uber’s Amazon Web Services account.

What to do if you get hacked

AWS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, owns The Post.)

In a subsequent interview on a messaging app, the alleged hacker told The Post that they hacked the company for fun and might leak the source code “in a few months.”

The person described Uber’s security as “horrible.”

Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s Journey From Hacker To Twitter

Uber employees were taken aback by the sudden disruption of their workday, and some initially reacted to the spam like a joke, according to the photos.

The hacker’s ominous posts were met with backlash depicting SpongeBob’s character Mr. Krabs, the popular “It’s Happening” GIF, and questions if the situation was a joke.

“Sorry to be stuck in the mud, but I think the IT team will appreciate fewer memes as they deal with the breach,” said one of the messages seen by The Post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

US stocks fall as yields rise, Fed in focus

September 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

How to save money with food inflation rising more than 11% a year

September 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Stock futures settled ahead of a fresh batch of economic data

September 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

6 min read

“The Most Atlanta” and “The Homeliest Little Horse”

September 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists have discovered an amazingly preserved 380 million-year-old heart

September 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Alyssa Thomas scores the first Triple Threat in Finals history as Sun Force 4 vs. Aces

September 16, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Street Fighter 6 adds Kane, Blanca, Dalcim and e Honda; The closed beta test is set for October 7-10

September 16, 2022 Len Houle