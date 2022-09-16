Uber hacked by hacker in cyber security incident

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber’s computer systems have been hacked, and the company has notified authorities, the ride-hailing giant reported Thursday. The passenger carrier said in a tweet that it was “responding to a cybersecurity incident.” The hacker appeared in a message posted to Slack, according to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

“I announce that I am a hacker and that Uber has suffered a data breach,” the message said.

This was followed by a flurry of reactions from emojis, including dozens showing what appeared to be siren symbols. People said that due to the hack, some systems including Slack and internal tools were temporarily disabled.

Internal screenshots obtained by The Washington Post showed the hacker claiming to have a wide range of insider Uber networks and appeared to suggest the hacker was motivated by the driver’s treatment. The person claimed to have taken data from popular software that Uber employees use to write new software.

Uber cited its statement on Twitter when asked to comment on the matter. The company did not immediately respond to questions about the extent to which inside information was compromised.

New York Times First mentioned the incident.

Uber Previously breached In 2016, it disclosed personal information of 57 million people around the world, including names, email addresses, and phone numbers. It also included driver's license information from nearly 600,000 American drivers. Two people reached! The information is via a "third-party cloud-based service" that Uber was using at that time.

The hacker by the name of Uber posted a chat post at HackerOne, which runs a cross-section of researchers who report security vulnerabilities and the companies affected by them. Uber and other companies use this service to manage reports of vulnerabilities in their programs and to reward researchers who find them.

In that chat, seen by The Post, the alleged hacker claimed access to Uber’s Amazon Web Services account.

AWS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, owns The Post.)

In a subsequent interview on a messaging app, the alleged hacker told The Post that they hacked the company for fun and might leak the source code “in a few months.”

The person described Uber’s security as “horrible.”

Uber employees were taken aback by the sudden disruption of their workday, and some initially reacted to the spam like a joke, according to the photos.

The hacker’s ominous posts were met with backlash depicting SpongeBob’s character Mr. Krabs, the popular “It’s Happening” GIF, and questions if the situation was a joke.