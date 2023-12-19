Ukraine aid bill delayed as border talks continue

Republicans have announced that they have no intention of abandoning their objections by then.

“We feel like we’re being cornered,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “We are not close to reaching an agreement. It will go to next year.”

Senate negotiators, who have been meeting daily since last week with White House officials and Alejandro Mayorkas, the Homeland Security Secretary, to discuss a way forward, said they had resolved some disagreements about beefing up law enforcement at the border.

But without a full agreement to present to senators, a vote remains elusive.

Senator Christopher S. Murphy, the Connecticut Democrat, said of Monday night’s negotiations: “There’s nothing for senators to look at yet,” adding later: “You’ve got to do it right, not fast.”

Negotiators plan to meet with White House officials again on Tuesday, and said they will continue talking as long as it takes to resolve the outstanding issues. But Republicans warned Mr. Schumer not to try to speed up negotiations or pressure their side into a last-minute vote on a bill that has not yet been reached.

“We need to be cognizant of the fact that this is not just a Senate exercise,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s not just the Senate and the president agreeing to something. “It is something that could actually be passed in the House of Representatives and signed into law.”