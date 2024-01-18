January 18, 2024

Ukraine rejects the relationship between Trump and Putin and ignores US election concerns

Frank Tomlinson January 18, 2024 2 min read

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba attends a joint briefing with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins-Sloat.

Future Publishing | Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNBC on Thursday that he doesn't think there will be a major shift in support away from his country if Donald Trump is re-elected as US president later this year.

“Do I think there is a possibility for that,” Kuleba said [Russian President Vladimir] Will Putin and Trump agree on something behind Ukraine's back if Trump becomes president? Me, no.”

