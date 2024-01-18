Ukraine rejects the relationship between Trump and Putin and ignores US election concerns

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba attends a joint briefing with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins-Sloat.
Future Publishing | Getty Images
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNBC on Thursday that he doesn't think there will be a major shift in support away from his country if Donald Trump is re-elected as US president later this year.
“Do I think there is a possibility for that,” Kuleba said [Russian President Vladimir] Will Putin and Trump agree on something behind Ukraine's back if Trump becomes president? Me, no.”
“It's not just me thinking out loud, it's reality that dictates understanding the dynamics,” he said, speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the World Economic Forum in Davos about Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.
Kuleba pointed to Trump's approval of sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Russia's main gas pipeline to Europe. He added that Trump was also “the first to sell lethal weapons to Ukraine.”
When asked in Davos on Tuesday about the possibility of Trump serving a second term, Ukrainian President Volodymyr responded Zelensky said: “Just one man cannot change the entire nation – that is my belief.”
Earlier in his interview with CNBC, Kuleba said he saw “no reason to doubt the sincerity of the Biden administration's commitments to continue helping Ukraine.”
“I also have no reason to believe that the Republican Party as a whole does not realize how important it is to defeat Russia in Ukraine and not allow Russia to continue destroying the world order that America built.”
“I mean, let's be honest, the world we live in was built under American leadership,” he said.
The US administration continues to push for more funding in Congress to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, which began in February 2022. The United States has been a staunch ally of Ukraine throughout the war, providing more than $75 billion in humanitarian, military, and military aid. Financial support. The latest aid Washington intends to provide to Ukraine – which could amount to $60 billion – has been stranded in Congress, as US President Joe Biden's administration and House Republicans failed to agree to a broader funding agreement.
Zelensky met with political leaders and major international investors in Davos this week, giving him an opportunity to discuss securing more aid and investment. Kuleba told CNBC that Zelensky heard “encouraging” messages from political and business leaders in Davos.
“The most important thing is that you feel, feel and hear the commitment, the commitment to stand by Ukraine, to continue to help in one way or another,” he said.
Neither side has seen significant progress in the war recently, with Ukraine's counteroffensive not taking place as expected since last year.
CNBC's Roksandra Iordas contributed to this article.
