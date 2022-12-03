December 4, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ukrainian authorities arrest eight people over the theft of a Banksy mural outside Kyiv | Banksy

Frank Tomlinson December 3, 2022 2 min read

Eight people have been arrested over the theft of a mural by the elusive British street artist Banksy Ukrainian authorities said that from a wall on the outskirts of Kyiv.

They said a stencil image of a person in a nightgown and gas mask holding a fire extinguisher, next to the charred remains of a window in the town of Hostomel, disappeared on Friday.

A group of people tried to steal a Banksy mural. They cut work on the wall of a house destroyed by the Russians, said the Kyiv governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, in a message on Telegram.

I am attaching a picture of a hole in the wall where the picture was standing.

An elderly woman in black stands next to the charred remains of a window and part of the back wall
The gap in the wall of the apartment building after capturing the mural. Photograph: Valentin Ogirienko/Reuters

“Several people were arrested on the spot,” he said. “The picture is in good condition and in the hands of the authorities.”

He said other works in the area believed to be Banksy’s work are under police protection.

Kyiv police chief Andrei Nepetov said eight people potentially involved had been identified and a preliminary investigation had been launched.

“Their ages ranged from 27 to 60 years old. He said they were from Kyiv and Cherkassy, ​​about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of the capital.

Stencil image of a gymnast performing a handstand on a building wall
Banksy stencil image of a gymnast performing a handstand on the wall of a destroyed building in Borodyanka. Photo: Andrew Kravchenko/AP

Last month, Banksy posted a stencil image of a gymnast performing a handstand on the wall of a wrecked building in Borodyanka, northwest of the capital.

He then posted a video of several of his artworks, including a figure in a gas mask holding a fire extinguisher.

Other images included images of a bearded man rubbing against a bathtub, and a young boy in a karate uniform slamming his adult opponent to the ground.

A woman takes a picture of another woman posing in front of a Banksy mural
Banksy’s photo in Borodyanka. Photo: Andrew Kravchenko/AP

Along with towns like Buca and Irpin, Borodyanka and Hostomel were heavily bombed by the Russians after the invasion of Ukraine in feb.

See also  The body of a missing Indonesian woman has been discovered completely intact inside a 22-foot snake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Beijing and Shenzhen ease further Covid restrictions as Chinese easing accelerates

December 3, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
6 min read

Ukraine’s allies agree on the ceiling of Russian oil prices

December 3, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
1 min read

A hospital patient has been arrested for allegedly shutting off a neighbour’s ‘noisy’ oxygen machine

December 2, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Chrissy Teigen shares a photo from a trip to the state dinner at the White House

December 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Astronauts will give the space station a boost during Saturday’s spacewalk

December 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

USA OUT OF THE WORLD CUP FINALS: Live updates as USMNT is eliminated by the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

December 3, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The best PlayStation games of 2022, according to Metacritic

December 3, 2022 Len Houle