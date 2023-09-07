Event details


Sep 09, 2023 at 08:51 am

Space Launch Complex 41 • Space Force Base Cape Canaveral

Please note: The visitor complex will open at 7:15 AM ET on September 9, 2023 to witness the launch of Atlas V NROL-107.
Parking and ticketing will open at 7:00 AM ET.
Plan to increase traffic at and at the Kennedy Space Center.

Watch the launch of the Atlas V missile from the following viewing locations:

LC-39 Observation Bridge

$49 In addition to acceptance

  • Watch the rocket leave the launch pad
  • An additional transport ticket (LTT) is required in addition to a valid entrance ticket
  • About 2.3 miles / 3.7 kilometers from the launch pad
  • The buses will ascend at the engine end of the Saturn 1B rocket in Rocket Garden at 7:15 a.m
  • Voiceover launch and communication is available
  • Includes snack and souvenir (to be redeemed at the LC-39 show site)

Northern Atlantis Park

It is located on the left on approach to Space Shuttle Atlantis®

Included with admission

  • Watch the rocket once you clear the tree line
  • About 7.1 miles / 11.4 kilometers from the launch pad
  • The viewing area opens at 7:30 am
  • Included with admission to the visitor complex
  • Audio and video launch, communicating commentary available

Rocket launch: September 9, 2023 | ULA Atlas V NROL-107

Mission details:

  • launch provider: United Launch Alliance (ULA)
  • Missile type: Atlas V 551
  • launcher: Space Launch Complex 41

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket launches the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission, a joint capability between the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the United States Space Force (USSF) to improve space awareness. The launch window opens at 8:51 AM ET and ends at 9:49 AM ET.