US Navy fighter jets bombed Houthi missile launchers in Yemen, officials said

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. fighter jets bombed Iranian-backed Houthi rebel positions for a sixth time Friday, shooting down anti-ship missile launchers in Yemen that were ready to fire, according to U.S. officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations, said the strikes were carried out by F/A-18 aircraft off the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. And they looked alike Similar US attacks on Houthi launch pads Which has been happening almost daily this week.

President Joe Biden acknowledged this on Thursday Bombing Attacks on Houthi positions, including a wide range of strikes carried out by US and British forces on January 12, have not stopped militant attacks on ships in the Red Sea that have disrupted global shipping.

Al-Masirah satellite news channel run by the Houthis said that air strikes were launched on Friday on the city of Hodeidah, west of the city, targeting the Al-Jabbana neighborhood, west of the city. It was not immediately possible to confirm the location of the US strikes.

In quick succession, US warships and aircraft shot down Houthi missiles that were about to be launched over the past few days, underscoring the military's increasing ability to monitor, detect and strike armed activities in Yemen.

At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there were three strikes against Houthi targets on Friday, and noted the increase in proactive missions.

“This is the fourth preventive measure taken by the US military in the past week against Houthi missile launchers that were prepared to launch attacks, in this case, anti-ship missiles,” he said, adding that the self-defense strikes are intended for self-defense. – Improving security in shipping lanes.

But so far, the strikes have not succeeded in deterring Houthi attacks on ships in the southern Red Sea or Gulf of Aden, which also occur on an almost daily basis.

The Biden administration returned the Houthis to its list Specially designated global terrorists. The sanctions that come with the official designation are intended to cut off violent extremist groups from their sources of funding, while also allowing vital humanitarian aid to continue flowing to poor Yemenis. The White House made clear that retaliatory strikes would also continue.

“They still have the offensive capability, and they're still willing to use it,” Kirby said. “We also have a lot of defensive capabilities available to us and we will continue to use them as well.”

For months, the Houthis have attacked ships in the Red Sea that they say are either linked to Israel or headed to Israeli ports. They say their attacks aim to end the Israeli air and ground attack on the Gaza Strip launched by the Palestinian Hamas movement. October 7 attack in southern Israel. But links with ships targeted in rebel attacks have become more fragile as the attacks continue.

_____ Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.