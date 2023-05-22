Video shows a woman driving more than 400 cars at dealerships in the Vancouver area

woman associated with more than 400 vehicles One by one, the authorities said, over a four-month period the agents were in Canada.

From January 2023 to April 2023, the RCMP said it received three separate reports of “mass carjacking incidents” at an agency in Port Coquitlam, a city in British Columbia, Canada, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for a suspect who caused more than $500,000 in damages at a Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram showroom and authorized Journey dealership. The two agents are less than a mile from each other.

“It is clear from the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one by one,” RCMP Corporal Alexa Hodgins, Coquitlam, said in a news release. “Our investigators are continuing to pursue any leads, but are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.”

Police said they believe the suspect drives a 2008-2013 Ford Escape.

Surveillance video depicting a woman driving

The woman — wearing a surgical mask, glasses, gloves and a beanie — used a tool to scratch the exterior of every car at the dealership. Police said the woman also damaged the outside of a shop.

Police said the suspect is a Caucasian female, between 40 and 50 years old, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

Police said the investigation support team is investigating the incident.

