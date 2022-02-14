Virus: NASA shares a video of the “Pepperoni” storm on Jupiter (watch)

Who doesn’t love to enjoy a slice of pizza? It is one of our favorite foods no matter the occasion or time of day. Pepperoni is undoubtedly at the top of most pizza lovers’ wish list. Researching healthy pepperoni pizza seems to be the right way to satiate your hunger pangs. Well, what if we told you that scientists have found a similar “Pepperoni” storm topping off Jupiter? Yes, you read that correctly. There is something like this popular pizza topping off the giant planet.

NASA recently took to Instagram to share a video to mark National Pizza Day. They captioned the post, “How about Interplanetary Pizza Day? Our Juno mission saw pepperoni storms topping Jupiter.”

The space agency is famous for taking pictures and videos of space. This time, NASA piqued the interest of many of its followers with the clip “Pepperoni” about Jupiter. The clip is an infrared view of the planet’s north pole.

To date, the video has been viewed more than 1.93 million times, and the numbers are growing.

One follower wrote, “Pepperoni pizza is so big. Hot and spicy.” Another commented, “I just had a huge meal and now I want a pizza.” A third user wrote that it actually “thought it was pizza”.

Take a look at the clip here:

Now, if this video made you crave some pizza, we’ve got some recipes below. take a look:

1) pepperoni pizza

This is an irresistible recipe that you should not miss as you prepare to taste your pizza. It can be easily made in just 15 minutes. This delicious pepperoni pizza with lots of cheese should make your day even better. All you need is the ingredients mentioned in the recipe and you are good to go.

2) Margherita Pizza

This is a classic pizza and all it takes are a few basic ingredients like tomatoes, basil and of course, the perfect fresh mozzarella. First of all, make a nice pizza base and spread the passata sauce, followed by the cheese. Now, add the basil leaves, pepper and olive oil and it is ready.

3) Kebab and paneer pizza

If you are a food lover, you will definitely love to devour pizza with an Indian twist. Well, the kebab and paneer pizza will surely excite your taste buds and make you happy to the core. Prepare a delicious and tasty tomato sauce for this type and use a lot of home seasoning to make this.

Going back to Jupiter’s pepperoni storm, what do you think of that?

