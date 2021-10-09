October 9, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Volcanic eruption in La Palma – A new part of the cone collapses

Rusty Knowles October 9, 2021 2 min read

The situation on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands (Spain) is deteriorating. Nearly three weeks ago the Gumbre Viza volcano erupted.

20 days ago They are the volcanic Gumbre Viza Exploded. 20 days on fire Palm In between lives a real hell The volcano flows, Volcanic bombs, EarthquakeBuildings and gardens were destroyed. Worst of all, it doesn’t seem to end.

In fact, this Saturday, October 9, comes with important new information Canaries. A new part of the cone would have collapsed, According to various Spanish media. As a result, a new volcanic eruption spread north of the abyss. A template “Creates great destruction in its rise” Cited, according to the Canary Islands Volcano Agency (INVOLCAN) The world. Who has also published the most impressive pictures of the volcanic eruption.

The new volcanic eruption is wreaking havoc on its grandmother, and hindering the movement of our teams on the ground pic.twitter.com/tjpzLb63Or

– INVOLCAN (involcan) October 9, 2021

The delta threatens to collapse

Gumbre Vija volcano erupts Thus worrying. Experts’ predictions in particular are not good. Especially with regard to The progress of lava in the sea. In fact, the original volcanic eruption progressed 30 hectares in the Atlantic Ocean. Because this flow is always fed, “Landslide may occur before delta”, Quoted by Maria Jose Blanco of the National Institute of Geography (IGN) As. With everyone “Sudden release of gas, hydromagnetic explosions and waves”.

See also  When trying to measure a 15-year-old penis, the USB cable got stuck in the urethra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised a peaceful ‘unity’ with Taiwan

October 9, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Four days in jail for approaching the bear and its cubs

October 9, 2021 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

“Support”, “Extremely serious”, “Logical” … Reactions after Poland’s decision to challenge the priority of European law

October 8, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Volcanic eruption in La Palma – A new part of the cone collapses

October 9, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised a peaceful ‘unity’ with Taiwan

October 9, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Four days in jail for approaching the bear and its cubs

October 9, 2021 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

“Support”, “Extremely serious”, “Logical” … Reactions after Poland’s decision to challenge the priority of European law

October 8, 2021 Rusty Knowles