Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Authorities fear more powerful earthquakes in the coming days

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. An earthquake measuring V on the Richter scale was recorded today, Thursday.

Earthquakes, measuring V or VI on the Richter scale, are now widely feared by scientists who have been monitoring La Cumbre volcano since the eruption began.

The intensity of deep earthquakes has increased in recent times, Maria Jose Blanco, the scientific spokeswoman for the Bevolka Group, the authority to manage volcanic emergencies in the Canaries, said Thursday. The largest earthquake recorded since the eruption began on September 19 was confirmed by the earthquake on Thursday, November 11.

The National Geographic Institute of Spain noted 72 earthquakes in the area affected by the reactivation of the Cambre Vieja and the volcanic eruption, 7 of which were felt by the population. Most of the activity recorded in the last 24 hours is at a depth of more than 30 kilometers from the center of Cumbre Vieja.

Scientists point out that sulfur dioxide emissions have continued to rise over the past 24 hours, with significant values ​​of 13,000 to 15,000 tons being emitted into the air each day. To make a connection between the currently recorded earthquake and the increase in gas emissions, the authorities want to be cautious, indicating that there is no connection.Not easy or obvious“, Or there is no model that makes it possible to make a direct connection between an earthquake and a gas emission.

The probability of more powerful earthquakes in the coming hours pushes scientists to predict a new significant physical change in the conical region of the volcano. This dynamic underground activity can cause new volcanic eruptions.