Volodymyr Zelensky urges Western countries to ban Russian citizens from their territory

Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a travel ban on Russian citizens, backed by Estonia and Finland.

The Kremlin on Tuesday condemned Volodymyr Zelensky’s comments to the West, In an interview to do Washington Post, In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to deny Russian citizens their territory.

Quoted by the American newspaper, the Ukrainian president believes that the Russians should be forced “Live in their own world until they change their philosophy”. “People elected this government, they didn’t fight against it”Volodymyr condemns Zelensky in this interview published on Monday evening. He adds: “You tell the whole world that they have to live by your rules. So go there and live. This is the only way to influence Putin. »

“The irrationality of his thinking surpasses all measure”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday: “It can only be viewed in a very negative way. Any attempt to isolate Russia or Russians will end in failure. » Sooner or later, Europe “Zelensky will begin to wonder whether he is doing everything right and whether his citizens should pay for his wishes”Dmitry Peskov added.

The leaders of Estonia and Finland have in recent days called for European countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, echoing Mr Zelenskiy’s request. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote on Tuesday on Twitter That “ “Moving to Europe is a privilege, not a human right.” And that he is “Now is the time to end tourism from Russia”. A day earlier, his Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, told Finnish TV channel YLE “While Russia is waging a war of aggression and brutal aggression in Europe, Russians can lead normal lives, travel to Europe, be tourists.”

Both countries border Russia and are members of the European Union (EU), which banned air travel from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. But Russians can still travel to both countries by land and then take flights to other European destinations. Some EU countries already do not grant visas to Russians, including Latvia, which made the decision this month.