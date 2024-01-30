Warriors gauge trade market for Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

The NBA trade deadline is just days away, and the Warriors are expected to make some moves.

It's clear that Golden State needs a change, sitting 12th in the Western Conference with a 19-24 record, but what that change might look like has not been clear. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania offered little clarity on the Warriors' approaching trade deadline on Monday morning.

“The Warriors are on the other side of the stick. They've lost six of eight games,” Charania said on FanDuel's “Run It Back” podcast. “We've talked about it. Everyone is at the table except Steph Curry. So when you think about it realistically, Jonathan Kuminga and Branden Pozemski are the two guys that are high on it.” [and] They want to keep it for the long term. They're watching [them] As part of their essence moving forward.

“They're going to get calls on Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul, and can they draw interest in a guy like Klay Thompson? I think those are very open conversations for the Warriors. They've got to be open. This is a team that's five games under .500, 12th. So We will see if there will be any movements over the next 10 days.

While Wiggins and Ball have been linked to various trade rumors in recent weeks, Thompson's inclusion may come as a surprise to some.

Thompson played his entire NBA career with the Warriors and has openly stated that he would like to retire with the organization that drafted him with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

The Splash Bro has struggled through an inconsistent start to the season, but has responded with glimpses of his old self in recent matches. The 33-year-old is averaging 17.6 points on 42.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from 3, with 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 42 games.

Meanwhile, Wiggins' early-season struggles haven't completely faded away. Wiggins is averaging career lows almost across the board, with 12.3 points on 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent from deep, along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 39 games.

His struggles led to him losing his place in the starting lineup at one point in the season as Warriors coach Steve Kerr experimented with different lineups to try to find a solution.

While the Warriors played better basketball as a team, they were on the wrong side of close, tough matchups and gave up a lot of leads.

Right now, this is all just speculation, but the Warriors need to make big adjustments if they hope to get back into the NBA playoff picture. And the clock is ticking.

