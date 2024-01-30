January 30, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Marcus Rashford 'takes charge of procedures' after Belfast trip and is available for Manchester United selection

Marcus Rashford 'takes charge of procedures' after Belfast trip and is available for Manchester United selection

Joy Love January 30, 2024 2 min read

Manchester United say Marcus Rashford has “taken responsibility for his actions” and will be available for selection for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

The athlete Rashford was reported to have been discharged in Belfast on Thursday night before reporting that he was too ill to attend Manchester United the following day.

United say the disciplinary matter has been dealt with internally and has now been closed.

The 26-year-old will return to training and will be back in contention for selection, having missed the squad for Sunday's FA Cup fourth round win over Newport County.

Rashford attended a meeting with his brother and agent Dwayne Maynard, director of football John Murtough and manager Erik ten Hag at Carrington on Monday, as United wanted to know the truth about last week's events in Belfast.

Sir Dave Brailsford also spoke separately to the United squad on Monday, outlining INEOS's approach to sporting excellence and the importance of standards.

United were informed that Rashford was out in the Northern Irish capital on Wednesday evening, but the player also attended a nightclub the following evening, hours before he was due to attend the club's training session.

Rashford attended Thompsons Garage nightclub in the Northern Irish capital on Thursday evening, and returned to Manchester on a special flight the following morning.

Both Manchester United and Rashford's camp declined to comment when contacted The athlete.

United said ahead of Sunday's FA Cup match that Rashford was unavailable due to illness and that he remained at the training facilities at Carrington to continue his recovery. It is understood he trained alone at Carrington on Sunday.

See also  Packers vs. Rams Score: Live Updates, Match Stats, Highlights, Analysis for 'Monday Night Football'

At full-time, Ten Hag insisted when asked to provide further information about the striker's unavailability: “He has reported himself ill. The rest is an internal matter. I will deal with it.”

In November, the United manager described Rashford's attendance at a nightclub after his side's 3-0 defeat in the Manchester derby as “unacceptable”.

“I spoke to him about it. This is unacceptable. He apologized and that's it. For us, it's an internal matter,” Ten Hag said.

“He's very passionate about getting things right. He's totally with us.

“He made a mistake but that doesn't mean he's not fit. I see him every day in training, I know what he does.”

Additional reporting: Mario Cortegana

Go deeper

Ten Hag faces another test of his authority after Rashford visits the nightclub

(Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Warriors gauge trade market for Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

January 30, 2024 Joy Love
6 min read

Rangers Trade Targets, All-Star Break Edition – Filip Chytil's absence changes focus at deadline

January 29, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's passionate kiss on the field trumps the Chiefs' Super Bowl

January 29, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

4 min read

Today's horoscopes, January 30, 2024: Read your daily astrological predictions for those born under the sign of Gemini; You may be attracted to magic

January 30, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Astronauts may need to reconsider eating salads in space

January 30, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Marcus Rashford 'takes charge of procedures' after Belfast trip and is available for Manchester United selection

January 30, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung has finally broken its silence on the fate of the Galaxy AI after 2025

January 30, 2024 Len Houle