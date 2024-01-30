Marcus Rashford 'takes charge of procedures' after Belfast trip and is available for Manchester United selection

Manchester United say Marcus Rashford has “taken responsibility for his actions” and will be available for selection for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

The athlete Rashford was reported to have been discharged in Belfast on Thursday night before reporting that he was too ill to attend Manchester United the following day.

United say the disciplinary matter has been dealt with internally and has now been closed.

The 26-year-old will return to training and will be back in contention for selection, having missed the squad for Sunday's FA Cup fourth round win over Newport County.

Rashford attended a meeting with his brother and agent Dwayne Maynard, director of football John Murtough and manager Erik ten Hag at Carrington on Monday, as United wanted to know the truth about last week's events in Belfast.

Sir Dave Brailsford also spoke separately to the United squad on Monday, outlining INEOS's approach to sporting excellence and the importance of standards.

United were informed that Rashford was out in the Northern Irish capital on Wednesday evening, but the player also attended a nightclub the following evening, hours before he was due to attend the club's training session.

Rashford attended Thompsons Garage nightclub in the Northern Irish capital on Thursday evening, and returned to Manchester on a special flight the following morning.

Both Manchester United and Rashford's camp declined to comment when contacted The athlete.

United said ahead of Sunday's FA Cup match that Rashford was unavailable due to illness and that he remained at the training facilities at Carrington to continue his recovery. It is understood he trained alone at Carrington on Sunday.

At full-time, Ten Hag insisted when asked to provide further information about the striker's unavailability: “He has reported himself ill. The rest is an internal matter. I will deal with it.”

In November, the United manager described Rashford's attendance at a nightclub after his side's 3-0 defeat in the Manchester derby as “unacceptable”.

“I spoke to him about it. This is unacceptable. He apologized and that's it. For us, it's an internal matter,” Ten Hag said.

“He's very passionate about getting things right. He's totally with us.

“He made a mistake but that doesn't mean he's not fit. I see him every day in training, I know what he does.”

Additional reporting: Mario Cortegana

(Naomi Baker/Getty Images)