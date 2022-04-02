World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, fixtures, brackets

The 2022 World Cup schedule is closed and there is a lot to look forward to before the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT team facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina in the group stages, Spain facing Germany and Belgium against Canada, there are plenty of exciting matches in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final to look forward to.

Below is the full schedule, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

whenFrom November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022

Group stage matches start times: 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. (All Eastern Time)

Location: Qatar

TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, peacock

Group A . table

November 21: Qatar vs Ecuador

November 21: Senegal vs the Netherlands

November 25: Qatar vs Senegal

November 25: Holland vs Ecuador

November 29: Holland vs Qatar

November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal

B group table

November 21: England vs Iran

November 21: USA – Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

November 25: England vs USA

November 25: Wales / Scotland / Ukraine with Iran

November 29: Wales / Scotland / Ukraine – England

November 29: Iran vs America

C group table

November 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

November 22: Mexico vs Poland

November 26: Argentina vs Mexico

November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

November 30: Poland vs Argentina

November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

D group table

November 22: France – UAE / Australia / Peru

November 22: Denmark vs Tunisia

November 26: France vs Denmark

November 26: Tunisia – UAE / Australia / Peru

November 30: Tunisia vs France

November 30: UAE / Australia / Peru – Denmark

Group table E

November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica / New Zealand

November 23: Germany vs Japan

November 27: Spain vs Germany

November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica and New Zealand

December 1: Japan vs Spain

December 1: Costa Rica, New Zealand and Germany

F group table.

November 23: Belgium vs Canada

November 23: Morocco vs Croatia

November 27: Belgium vs Morocco

November 27: Croatia vs Canada

December 1: Croatia vs Belgium

December 1: Canada vs Morocco

G . group table

November 24: Brazil vs Serbia

November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon

November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland

November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia

December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil

December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland

H . group table

November 24: Portugal vs Ghana

November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea

November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay

November 28: South Korea vs Ghana

December 2: South Korea vs Portugal

December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay

16th round table

Match 49 – December, 3: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up – 10 a.m. ET

Match 50 – December, 3: Group C winners vs. Group D runner-up – 2pm ET

Match 52 – December, 4: Group D winners vs. Group C runner-up – 10am ET

Game 51 – December, 4: Group B winners vs. Group A runner-up – 2pm ET

Match 53 – December, 5: Group E winners vs. Group F runner-up – 10AM ET

Match 54 – December, 5: Group G winners vs. Group H runner-up – 2pm ET

Match 55 – December, 6: Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up – 10am ET

Game 56 – December, 6: Group H winners vs. Group G runner-up – 2pm ET

Quarter-final schedule

Match 58 – December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – 10AM ET

Match 57 – December 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – 10 AM ET

Match 60 – December 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – 10 AM ET

Match 59 – December 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – 2pm ET

Semi-final schedule

Match 61 – December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – 2 PM ET

Match 62 – December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – 2 PM ET

Determine the third place

Match 63 – December, 16: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – 2 PM ET

last

Match 64 – December 17: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – 10 a.m. ET

