World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, fixtures, brackets

The 2022 World Cup schedule is closed and there is a lot to look forward to before the tournament in Qatar in November to December.
From the USMNT team facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina in the group stages, Spain facing Germany and Belgium against Canada, there are plenty of exciting matches in the opening round.
Then we have the Round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final to look forward to.
Below is the full schedule, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
whenFrom November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage matches start times: 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. (All Eastern Time)
Location: Qatar
TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, peacock
Group A . table
November 21: Qatar vs Ecuador
November 21: Senegal vs the Netherlands
November 25: Qatar vs Senegal
November 25: Holland vs Ecuador
November 29: Holland vs Qatar
November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal
B group table
November 21: England vs Iran
November 21: USA – Wales / Scotland / Ukraine
November 25: England vs USA
November 25: Wales / Scotland / Ukraine with Iran
November 29: Wales / Scotland / Ukraine – England
November 29: Iran vs America
C group table
November 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
November 22: Mexico vs Poland
November 26: Argentina vs Mexico
November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia
November 30: Poland vs Argentina
November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
D group table
November 22: France – UAE / Australia / Peru
November 22: Denmark vs Tunisia
November 26: France vs Denmark
November 26: Tunisia – UAE / Australia / Peru
November 30: Tunisia vs France
November 30: UAE / Australia / Peru – Denmark
Group table E
November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica / New Zealand
November 23: Germany vs Japan
November 27: Spain vs Germany
November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica and New Zealand
December 1: Japan vs Spain
December 1: Costa Rica, New Zealand and Germany
F group table.
November 23: Belgium vs Canada
November 23: Morocco vs Croatia
November 27: Belgium vs Morocco
November 27: Croatia vs Canada
December 1: Croatia vs Belgium
December 1: Canada vs Morocco
G . group table
November 24: Brazil vs Serbia
November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon
November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland
November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia
December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil
December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland
H . group table
November 24: Portugal vs Ghana
November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea
November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay
November 28: South Korea vs Ghana
December 2: South Korea vs Portugal
December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay
16th round table
Match 49 – December, 3: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up – 10 a.m. ET
Match 50 – December, 3: Group C winners vs. Group D runner-up – 2pm ET
Match 52 – December, 4: Group D winners vs. Group C runner-up – 10am ET
Game 51 – December, 4: Group B winners vs. Group A runner-up – 2pm ET
Match 53 – December, 5: Group E winners vs. Group F runner-up – 10AM ET
Match 54 – December, 5: Group G winners vs. Group H runner-up – 2pm ET
Match 55 – December, 6: Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up – 10am ET
Game 56 – December, 6: Group H winners vs. Group G runner-up – 2pm ET
Quarter-final schedule
Match 58 – December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – 10AM ET
Match 57 – December 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – 10 AM ET
Match 60 – December 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – 10 AM ET
Match 59 – December 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – 2pm ET
Semi-final schedule
Match 61 – December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – 2 PM ET
Match 62 – December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – 2 PM ET
Determine the third place
Match 63 – December, 16: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – 2 PM ET
last
Match 64 – December 17: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – 10 a.m. ET
