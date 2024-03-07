At the buzzer: Indiana 70, Minnesota 58 – Indoor

Quick thoughts on the 70-58 win at Minnesota:

how did that happen

It was the first half of the round at Williams Arena on Wednesday night. Indiana raced out to an 8-0 lead in the first, but the Gophers responded with a 15-4 run to take a three-point lead by 12:57. After Minnesota opened its largest lead of the half at 23-18, the Hoosiers closed the half with a 12-2 run over the final 7:27 to take a 30-25 advantage into the break. Indiana State's offensive numbers weren't pretty. The Hoosiers attempted just one 3-pointer, committed eight turnovers and scored just 0.86 points per possession. Kel Weir, despite committing two fouls, led the way with 12 points and eight rebounds. But Indiana's defense was excellent. The Hoosiers held Minnesota to just 35.7 percent shooting and just 0.72 points per possession in the first 20 minutes.

By the first media timeout of the first half, Indiana's lead was 35-28 after an Anthony Walker layup. But Walker landed awkwardly and had to leave with a knee injury. The Hoosiers extended the lead to 11 at 41-30 on a layup during Ware's transition, forcing Ben Johnson to take a timeout with 13:18 to play. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Mackenzie Mgbako extended IU's lead to 15 at 47-32, forcing Johnson to use another timeout with 11:39 left. A 3-pointer by Ware gave the Hoosiers a 17-point lead, 55-38, with 8:32 remaining. And a pair of free throws by Malik Reno gave the Hoosiers a 59-40 lead at the 6:40 mark. The Gophers went on an 8-2 run to cut IU's lead to 13 at the media deadline. However, Indiana extended the lead to 19 by the timeout and was never challenged the rest of the way. The win improved the Hoosiers to 17-13 and 9-10 in Big Ten play.

Outstanding performance

Ware led the Hoosiers with 26 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes. Mgbako added 15 points, including a 3-for-4 performance from the perimeter. Trey Galloway had his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 assists to go along with five steals and four rebounds.

Statistics that stand out

Indiana had 30 field goals and 28 assists. The Hoosiers made five 3-pointers, all of which came in the second half. IU also dominated points in the paint 48-32.

