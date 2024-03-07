Warriors' 35-point win is the biggest in NBA history after a 50-point loss – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

There are bounce-back wins, and then there is what the Warriors did Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Three days after an embarrassing 52-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, the Warriors rebounded with an impressive 35-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Sportradar, a 125-90 win is the largest by an NBA team immediately after losing by at least 50 points.

The Warriors, which had a fully healthy roster for the first time in three months, jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first half over the Bucks, and although Milwaukee took the lead in the third quarter, Golden State put up enough resistance to pull out the win by one goal. Dominant 32-9 fourth quarter.

Steph Curry led the way, scoring 29 points, and Jonathan Kuminga added 20 points. Rookie forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 15 points off the bench and was plus-20 in 19 electric minutes off the bench.

The win moved the Warriors to 33-28, and moved them back into ninth place in the Western Conference, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The Warriors will have a chance to build on their big win when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Chase Center.

Golden State has a chance to stack up wins through its next three games against the Bulls and then back-to-back contests against the San Antonio Spurs. If the Warriors can sweep the trio in games, a loss to the Celtics will be just a blip on the radar as they move up the Western Conference standings.

