Sources – Patriots lose two OTAs due to coaches’ scheduling

Mike ReeseESPN staff writer2 minutes to read

FOXBORO, Massachusetts — The New England Patriots have been stripped of two regulated team activities due to a coaches’ schedule that resulted in players spending more time than allowed in the team facility, according to league sources.

As part of its ruling, the NFL noted the Patriots’ “candor and full cooperation,” stating that it was “notable and commendable.” However, the NFL still fined head coach Bill Belichick $50,000, according to league sources, as well as pulling the two organized teams out.

The NFL Players Association filed a formal complaint against the Patriots on May 4, alleging a violation of Article 21, Section 5(b) of the collective bargaining agreement which states that players cannot be in a team’s facility more than four hours per day during the second phase of the season. Voluntary off-season programme.

The complaint was for meetings/workshops that were not on the official four-hour workday schedule sent out to players on May 1, May 2, and May 4.

The Patriots told the NFL that meetings/workshops were not mandatory and no attendance was required.

But the university ultimately decided that all activity had to begin and end within the constraints of the collectively negotiated four-hour period.

The Patriots were scheduled to host an OTA on Thursday, the first that reporters would attend this offseason, but the club announced Wednesday that it had been cancelled.

The OTA was pulled Thursday, as well as another next Tuesday, as part of the breach.

This week marks the start of the Patriots’ third and final offseason, which allows a team a total of 10 OTAs.

The NFL Players Association monitors teams across the NFL for potential violations as part of its standard operating procedures.

The Patriots declined to comment.

In recent seasons, the Cowboys (2021, 2022), Bears (2022), Captains (2022), Texas (2022), 49ers (2021), Jaguars (2021), Ravens (2018) and Seahawks (2016) have been penalized for rule violations. out of season.