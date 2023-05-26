Mets assign catcher Gary Sanchez to assignment: What this means for the state of New York’s catch

The team announced Thursday that New York Mets catcher Gary Sanchez has been named for the assignment. Here’s what you need to know:

New York reinstated catcher Thomas Nido from the 10-day injured list in place of Sanchez.

Sanchez, in his first season with the Mets, has one RBI and no home run in just three games.

The Mets called Sanchez on May 18.

the AthleteInstant Analysis:

What do the changes mean for the Mets’ catching status?

Nido’s improved vision and Francisco Alvarez’s fine all-round play made it easier to end the experience with Sanchez.

Since seeing the bulk of his playing time without Nido and Omar Narváez (on the injured list due to a calf strain), Álvarez has played as one of baseball’s best catchers. In 16 starts in May, Alvarez slashed . 294/. 379/. 667 while continuing to improve the Mets’ veteran pitching handling as well as expertly framing pitches and blocking balls in the dirt. He deserves to continue playing regularly as the Mets’ main catcher, however, manager Buck Showalter will not air Mets plans when asked if that is actually the plan.

Alvarez will continue to “have his share of games,” Showalter said, adding that he also won’t let Nido become idle because “there’s a part of this where he needs to test his place with everything.”

The Mets hope this marks a fresh start for Nido, who has struggled domestically and isn’t as strong on defense as he once was.

Nido recently inserted point plugs into each eye. They help them stay hydrated, which relieves dry eye syndrome symptoms. Despite having LASIK surgery in 2019, Nido must now wear contact lenses again. He said he needs about a week to get used to the prescription and get the hang of things. While no one wanted to use his vision problems as an excuse, it clearly affected his level of play. Offensively, Nido will likely not be relied upon in the lineup for consistent production, but he is at least better than the start he’s had this season. Defensively, Nido is one of the best characters in the game.

Narvaez kicked off his rehab stint with the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday. Two days later, he would transfer to Triple-A Syracuse. Expected to return in early June. – Samon

What happens to Sanchez?

In addition to not showing up offensively in a small sample, Sanchez hasn’t shown very well on defense either. In his start on Tuesday, he failed to catch a ball that popped into a foul territory and pass a ball. Before joining the Mets, Sanchez attracted some interest from the Angels from the major leagues, according to league sources. The Mets now have a week to trade it or pass it through waivers. – Samon

the background

Sanchez spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees before playing one year with the Minnesota Twins. The two-time All-Star bats . 225 with 154 home runs and 402 RBI during his nine-year career.

New York will take on the Chicago Cubs Thursday night at 7:40 PM ET.

required reading

(Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today)