NFL Week 10 Injuries: Deebo Samuel and James Conner return

the The Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on Thursday night without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who missed his fourth straight game with a dislocated right thumb.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, of Division II Shepherd, won for the second time in four starts. He has passed for just 162 yards, but has thrown no interceptions after throwing five in his previous two games.

The Bears believe Fields will be able to return for their next game, at Detroit on Sunday, November 19.

The Panthers played without sack leader Brian Burns (concussion). They hope to get him back when they host the Dallas Cowboys on November 19.

There is an abundance of news regarding wide receivers. It’s a mixed bag for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will be without Tee Higgins but should have Ja’Marr Chase. The San Francisco 49ers expect Deebo Samuel to return to their suddenly declining offense, while Stefon Diggs made a surprise appearance on the Buffalo Bills’ injury report on Friday.

Here are injury updates from NFL Nation reporters as we head into Sunday’s games:

infection: behind; Hamstrings

It is doubtful that Chase will face the Houston Texans, but there is a lot of optimism about his situation. Coach Zac Taylor said he thought Chase looked good Friday, and that Chase is preparing like he’s playing. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. Higgins will miss Sunday’s match after suffering a hamstring injury on Wednesday. Look for Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas to get more reps with Higgins out for at least a week.

— Ben Bibi

infection: behind

After not being listed on Thursday’s injury report, Diggs was added after being limited in practice on Friday. The Bills have one more day of practice before hosting the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Diggs did not miss a game due to injury during his four seasons in Buffalo.

– Alina Getzenberg

infection: shoulder; Ankle

After missing almost all of the past three games, Samuel will return for the Niners on Sunday in Jacksonville. Samuel returned to practice on Monday and was a full participant in all four sessions the Niners held this week. Samuel said Thursday that he won’t try to make up for his absence in one week, but expect him to have a big role again now that he’s back in an offense that has slumped to 17 points per game over the past three games. After averaging over 30 in the first five weeks.

Williams has missed the past two games after playing with an ankle injury in Week 6. The Niners were hoping a full bye would bring him back to play Sunday against Jacksonville, but Williams is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. In fact, coach Kyle Shanahan described Williams as “really questionable” on Friday, meaning he could be a real game-time decision depending on how he feels after the long drive. If Williams can’t play, the Niners will turn to Jaylon Moore to take his place once again.

– Nick Wagner

infection: Hamstrings

Mitchell was listed as questionable but was a full participant in Friday’s practice, meaning he is headed toward playing. The biggest issue for the undrafted rookie was durability, and he likely wouldn’t be at full strength. Mitchell had a breakout game Sunday when he rushed for 138 yards. There is a possibility he could replace Justice Hill as the second baseman behind Gus Edwards. Asked about Mitchell’s role on offense, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said: “With any player, when you get your chance, you take it, and that leads to more chances.”

– Jamison Hensley

infection: Hamstrings

The Steelers will be without their star safety for the second straight week after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Without Fitzpatrick, the Steelers will once again use a combination of players to accommodate his responsibilities, including using cornerback Patrick Peterson at safety for some snaps, something Peterson said this week he always wanted to do in his career.

— Brooke Pryor

infection: knee

Although he was questionable for Sunday’s game, the expectation is that Conner will play against the Atlanta Falcons. He came off IR this week, which opened a three-week window for practice but with the way he looked in the open portion of practice and with Kyler Murray returning, Conner’s return is imminent.

-Josh Winfus

infection: thigh

After missing last week, it is good to start the match in London and is not expected to be on the injury list. He told ESPN earlier this week that his hip was much better than it was a week ago — and by Thursday he was fully training.

Meanwhile, receiver Mac Hollins (ankle) will miss Sunday’s game against Arizona. His role could be filled by KhaDarel Hodge or Van Jefferson — whether in the receiving game or as a gunner on special teams.

–Michael Rothstein

infection: concussion; Sides/obliques

Osborne entered the concussion protocol after an injury left him motionless on the field Sunday in Atlanta. But he recovered quickly enough that he was standing in front of the locker room doors to congratulate players and coaches after the game, and he sailed through most of the protocol. He participated in at least some of each practice and was a full participant on Friday. He’s officially listed as questionable and will have to get clearance from multiple doctors before he’s eligible to play Sunday, but there’s a much better chance of that happening than appeared in the moments after his injury.

Hockenson is certainly still affected by his rib/oblique injury but said Thursday he’s pretty sure he’ll play on Sunday. “This is the plan,” he said.

–Kevin Seifert

infection: toe

Samuel injured his toe against Philadelphia two weeks ago, did not play in New England last week and was limited in practice this week. He replaced Jamison Crowder as the slot receiver. However, Samuel is expected to play in Seattle.

— John Kim

infection: right knee

Coach Doug Pederson said it would be a long shot if Jones played against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and he was ruled out late Friday. Originally injured in Week 2, Jones missed two games and returned and caught a touchdown pass against Buffalo on October 8 before leaving after re-injuring his knee. The Jaguars have replaced their reps with Tim Jones and Jamal Agnew, but neither has Jones’ ability to stretch the field. The hope is that Jones can return before December.

–Michael DiRocco

infection:ankle

Douglas, who has led the team in receiving the past three weeks with 14 catches for 134 yards, was limited all week in practice after the injury report first appeared on Wednesday. He had refused to talk about the injury during a group interview with reporters on Thursday before the team left for Frankfurt, Germany. In the media access portion of the Patriots’ solo practice in Germany on Friday, Douglas did not appear as active as the other receivers.

– Mike Reese

infection: knee, shoulder

With Jones’ injury, the Browns will be without their top three offensive tackles when they face the Baltimore Ravens. That includes Jones, Jack Conklin, who is out for the year with a knee injury, and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who went on IR this week with a knee injury. Backup tackle James Hudson III will play a key role somewhere. He has experience in correct handling. The Browns could move All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio to left tackle as well. But at this point, it’s not clear what Brown will do.

–Jake Trotter

infection: shoulder

Miller has missed only three games in his six-year career, but he has not practiced yet this week. If Miller can’t play against the New York Jets, the Raiders can either move up their backup, Justin Herron, to protect the blind side for rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell or pass on right tackle for Jermaine Elimonor, who started at left tackle in Miller’s place for one game last season. . If they move Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr. could start at right tackle, though he has been dealing with neck and knee injuries, or even recently re-signed Brandon Parker.

– Paul Gutierrez

infection:ankle

His window opened this week to come off injured reserve, and he activated his expectations for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after missing four games with a sprained ankle. Ojulari was a limited participant in practice this week and is officially listed as questionable. His return should be a boost to the Giants’ pass rush, taking some pressure off Kayvon Thibodeau on the pass rush.

— Jordan Raanan

infection:thumb

Murphy-Bunting was ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Murphy Ponting injured his thumb against the Falcons. He played just eight snaps last week after aggravating the injury in Pittsburgh. Bucs receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are a tough matchup for any team.

-Toron Davenport

infection: shoulder

Alexander suffered a shoulder injury late in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and did not practice all week. He is listed as questionable and is not expected to play. It wasn’t long ago that defensive coordinator Joe Barry said the Packers had “champagne issues” with all of their options at cornerback. Since then, Rasul Douglas was traded and Eric Stokes was injured. The struggling Pittsburgh Steelers offense may find it easier to throw against the likes of Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell.

-Rob Demovsky

infection: Shoulder and ribs

Turpin has come in as a punt and punt returner the last few games and caught a touchdown pass last week versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He ran for a touchdown against the New York Giants in the opener. Officially, he is questionable and the Cowboys will take his availability to the inactive 90-minute mark. If he can’t play, look for Deuce Vaughn to serve as the kick returner and Rico Dowdle to return kicks.

— Todd Archer

infection: knee; knee

Downs is considered questionable, but he has not practiced at all this week since aggravating the injury in the first half of last Sunday’s win over Carolina. The Colts are particularly thin at the position and may have to turn to Isaiah McKenzie at slot receiver.

Franklin, the NFL’s leading rusher, missed a rare game last week but appears likely to return against the New England Patriots. The Colts have turned to backup Segun Olubi in his absence, but after a limited practice on Thursday and full participation on Friday, Franklin seems likely to suit up.

— Stephen Holder

infection:ankle

Miller only had two touchdowns last week, including one on a 31-yard reception, before he left with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Miller, who would have entered this week as the third straight starter behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams, was announced for Sunday’s game.

— Katherine Terrell