September 10, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

English Premier League matches postponed after Queen Elizabeth II's death

English Premier League matches postponed after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Joy Love September 9, 2022 2 min read

The English Premier League matches have been postponed as a sign of respect after The death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest serving monarch in UK history passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will now celebrate a 10-day national mourning in honor of the Queen and her 70-year reign.

[ MORE: Updated Premier League fixture list ]

Various sporting events across the UK have been postponed on Friday which will extend into this weekend, with all Premier League matches being postponed on Saturday, 10 September, Sunday, 11 September and Monday 12 September, with Match 7 of the week. The 2022-23 season has been postponed.

All men’s and women’s football matches in England, as well as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, have also been postponed this weekend as a sign of respect.

Following a meeting on Friday between the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and several major UK sporting bodies, guidance was provided on the protocols established by Buckingham Palace as many factors related to the continuation of the sport were discussed.

Then the Premier League held a meeting with its clubs and issued the following statement confirming its plans.

The latest English Premier League news

Statement from the Premier League regarding postponements

In honor of her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a sign of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round, including Monday night’s game, will be postponed.

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and steadfast service to our country. As our longest-serving King, she has been an inspiration and left behind an incredible legacy after a lifetime of dedication. This is a very sad time not only for the nation but Also to the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we unite with all those in mourning her passing.”

See also  Blue Jays Fire Chief Charlie Montoyo after the team dropped to fourth in the East

More updates regarding Premier League matches during the mourning period will be provided in due course.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The English Premier League has been suspended after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

September 9, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

Top seed Iga Swiatek faces Anas Jaber for the US Open Women’s Championship

September 9, 2022 Joy Love
7 min read

Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad: Europa League – as it happened | European League

September 8, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

King Charles III extends an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the first speech

September 9, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

SpaceX spacecraft prototype releases super-debris, causing fires

September 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

English Premier League matches postponed after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

September 9, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

This year’s Apple event had an unusually dark theme

September 9, 2022 Len Houle