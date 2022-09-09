The English Premier League has been suspended after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League has suspended this weekend’s matches as a sign of respect then Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96.

The decision to postpone all matches from Saturday and Monday was made after Friday’s Premier League shareholder meeting, which took place after an earlier meeting that included the British government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport and representatives from a range of sports.

The English Football League (EFL) and Women’s Premier League (WSL) have also decided to postpone matches this weekend.

Tributes have been paid to from across the sports world in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne.

The UK has entered a period of national mourning, which is expected to last at least 10 days. More information about the remaining matches scheduled for this period will be confirmed in due course.

Government advice is that no major events should be held on the day of the Queen’s funeral – its date has yet to be confirmed, but that is the case. probably On September 18 or 19.

Premier League He said in a statement on FridayAt a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“In honor of her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a sign of respect, this weekend’s Premier League game round, including Monday night’s game, will be postponed.”

The Premier League did not vote on the postponement. Instead, the board made the decision and the clubs agreed.

The government said it was the decision of individual organizations about holding events during the country’s mourning period.

“There is no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting events and facilities or close entertainment venues during the period of national mourning. This is at the discretion of individual organizations,” it said in a statement. Official Guidance Document For the public and businesses.

“As a sign of respect, organizations may wish to consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organizations.”

The FA has announced that all football matches from September 9 to 11 will be postponed via the WSL, the Women’s Championship, the FA Women’s Cup and the FA Cup, along with all steps of the non-league national league system, the women’s football pyramid and popular football .

She said all flags at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park, the base for all England teams, would continue to fly with half staff over the weekend.

“Her Majesty the Queen has been a long-term patron of the Football Association and has left an lasting and indelible legacy in our national game,” the FA said in a statement.

“As a sign of respect, following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football matches between 9-11 September.”