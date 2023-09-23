Javon Hargrave earns top PFF grade for 49ers in Week 3 win against Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Following the 49ers’ 30-12 win over the New York Giants in Week 3 on Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium, defensive end Nick Bosa shared that he believes this iteration of San Francisco’s defensive line had its best game yet, and PFF’s grades reflect solid strength. performance.

The all-star group put 17 total pressure on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed just 22 of 32 pass attempts for 137 yards, one interception and a 64.2 rating.

The defensive line’s Week 3 pressures may have been fewer than the 27 pressures Bosa and company were able to register against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but the NFL Defensive Player of the Year felt the group worked better as a unit.

Defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave led the group in quarterback pressures, and were even better against the run, allowing just 29 yards on 11 carries.

“I think tonight, as a unit, was one of the best performances,” Bosa said. “Well, the best performance we’ve ever had together. Winning goes by, everyone, very quickly. Sometimes very quickly where… [Jones] He could take it out. But inside, Arik and Javon had really good games today.

The offense also had an outstanding performance against the Giants’ run-heavy defense. After a somewhat inconsistent first drive, quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense settled down and went to work, making several long drives to put together another 30-point performance.

With wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk sidelined with a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle all went to work, contributing a combined 441 yards of total offense Thursday night.

Here are the highlights from the 49ers’ Week 3 PFF grades

a crime:

QB Brock Purdy – 61.1

Once the second-year quarterback adjusted to the Giants’ pressure, the offense got into its groove. Purdy moved the ball effectively down the field with a 108.5 passer rating on offense.

Purdy’s accuracy on intermediate throws remains his sweet spot. The signal caller completed six of his seven attempts for 115 yards and a touchdown on targets from 10 to 19 yards. Through three games, Purdy has connected on 19 of his 21 attempts for 324 yards, two touchdowns and a 150.5 passer rating on average attempts.

RB Christian McCaffrey – 69.9

The All-Pro running back scored a touchdown for the 12th straight game and did so in his usual bruising style. McCaffrey, who was leading the league with 12 missed tackles, added four more in Week 3. It’s also worth noting that 45 of McCaffrey’s 85 total yards came after contact.

WR Deebo Samuel – 88.6

Samuel, like McCaffrey, made everyone who tried to do business with him pay. The wide back’s six missed tackles currently forced lead all NFL receivers in a single game. 78 of Samuel’s 129 receiving yards came after the catch, giving him an average of 13 yards per reception after the ball was in his hands.

TE George Kittle – 76.2

The All-Pro had his best receiving game of the season with seven receptions on nine targets for 90 yards, 45 of which were after the catch. Kittle also forced two missed tackles and scored two first downs.

Offensive line:

LT Trent Williams – 76.4 overall grade, 90.6 pass blocks (no pressure)

LG Aaron Banks – 47.5 overall grade, 19.9 passes blocked (2 hits, 1 hurried)

C Jake Brindle – 46.4 total grade, 20.3 passes blocked (three times)

RG Spencer Burford – Overall grade 69.3, 39.3 pass blocks (one sack, three blocks)

RT Colton McKevitz – Overall grade 66.1, 78.6 passes blocked (no pressure)

McCaffrey was responsible for one wheel.

defense:

Defense line

Javon Hargrave – 93.0 overall grade, 92.3 hurries (1 sack, 1 hit, 1 hurray)

Nick Bosa – 92.8 overall grade, 91.5 pass rush (one sack, one hit, four hurries)

Aric Armstead – 91.5 overall grade, 91.3 swipe (one hit, one wheel)

Javon Kinlaw – Overall grade 78.1, 81.8 (four hurries on just 15 snaps)

Clellin Ferrell – 71.2 overall score, 68.9 pass rush (single speed)

Drake Jackson – 69.2 overall grade, 66.1 pass rush (one speed)

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safeties Isaiah Oliver and Tashaun Gipson were responsible for one quarterback rush each.

Traffic coverage:

LB Oren Burks – Coverage grade 90.1

On 21 defensive snaps, Burks was targeted five times, allowing four catches for just 13 yards. The linebacker also recorded five total tackles and four blocks while on the field with the defense.

Wing CB Charvarius – Coverage grade 79.0

Ward was targeted six times and allowed three receptions for 22 yards — just two yards away from being caught. The veteran linebacker forced one incompletion, which ended up in Talanoa Hufanga’s hands for an interception, and two pass breakups.

LB Fred Warner – Coverage grade 76.7

Warner allowed three scores on three targets, but for just 22 yards while also recording a run stop.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast