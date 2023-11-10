The Ravens get a lot of Super Bowl love

NFL.com analysts And Ranger NFL Staff They made their midseason Super Bowl predictions. Not surprisingly, the Ravens received their share of the votes to either win it all or at least represent the AFC. Here’s the breakdown:

NFL.com Jeffrey Shadiha: “Lamar Jackson earned a long-awaited Super Bowl win with the help of an elite defense that stymied Jalen Hurts in his second straight attempt at a championship.”

Mark Ross of NFL.com: “Lamar Jackson has me changing my preseason pick. He erases all doubt about past postseason failures when he wins the regular season and Super Bowl MVP — a year after Patrick Mahomes accomplished that feat. Lamar’s heroics aside, the team’s defense The Ravens are holding up their end of the bargain by stifling Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown.

Nora Princiotti from The Bell Ringer: “Baltimore’s last pair of 30-plus point wins against NFC contenders shows just how dominant this team is, and the Ravens appear balanced enough to pull that off — they’re currently plus 115 net points, best in the league. By a wide margin. The defense isn’t just the best in NFL, but also good enough to draw historical comparisons to the 2000 Ravens, an elite unit that played in an era when it was essentially legal to give a quarterback a swirl at midfield. The offense proved that spreading the ball and passing it more wouldn’t diminish Advantages of Lamar Jackson’s running game and movement. Jackson leads the league in both completion percentage and rushing per game among quarterbacks. It’s hard to pick anyone other than Kansas City out of the AFC, but the eye test says the Ravens are a better football team in present time.” See also Tyler Buechner of Notre Dame to get into the transfer gate

The Ranger Ben Solak: He added: “The AFC will be an absolute bloodbath this year, and I cannot imagine feeling confident in choosing any Asian champion at this time. Based on that, I will choose the team that I enjoyed cheering for the most: that is Baltimore.” The Ravens, who have finally built a functional passing game under Jackson and paired that offense with a stifling, versatile defense. No one has played better ball through nine weeks than the Ravens. Why don’t they play?

NFL.com Keegan Abdo: “John Harbaugh collects his second Lombardi Trophy with the NFL’s top coordinator duo and league MVP.”

Nick Shock: “Philadelphia returns to the biggest stage in football with a team that had to work even harder to get there. The season proved worth it, as the Eagles found a way to shut down Lamar Jackson and Co., bringing home the title that had eluded them a season ago.”

Brendan Walker: “Jalen Hurts defies all odds and repeats his MVP-caliber Super Bowl performance from a year ago, this time besting Lamar Jackson.”

Danny Kelly from The Ranger: “The Eagles are the deepest and most talented team in the league from top to bottom and have a lot of advantages over their opponents, in both personnel and scheme. With a strong offensive line and a uniquely talented quarterback in Jalen Hurts, the push fundamentally changes Philly’s mathematics, giving the team Extra space to work with — whether in short-yardage situations or near the goal line. It also helps that AJ Brown is an almost automatic ball-winner down the field, and DeVonta Smith is one of the league’s “best No. 2 receivers.” Additionally, they still have a great passing rotation that can help them close out games. Put it all together, and this team will be built to win it all.” See also Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson is the undisputed quarterback, and he's not the reason we lost

Danny Heifetz from The Ringer: “Every Eagles series is first-nine. As long as they continue to convert drives at roughly the same rate that Steph Curry makes free throws (better than 90 percent), they are the favorites in a weak NFC. It’s hard to pick against a team that doesn’t look like the fourth The first two are exciting for him.”

Brooke Cirsosimo of NFL.com: “There’s no interruption this time. With George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey leading Kyle Shanahan’s offense, things were close all the way until the 49ers’ defense made one final stop — on a narrow tackle by Lamar Jackson just short of the end zone — to give San Francisco Sixth Lombardi Trophy.”

Eric Edholm of NFL.com: “Losers of three straight games right now, the struggling 49ers could be Super Bowl contenders again if Brock Purdy and the defense tighten up. In a crowded AFC stadium, Lamar Jackson could be the X-factor on this side of the championship bracket.”

Sizing up the Ravens’ opponents

Not only is the AFC North the best division in football over nine weeks, but it may end up being historically good.

Every team in the division is at least two games over .500, the first time this has happened this late in the season since the divisions realigned in 2002, According to Britsch. If the season ended today, all four teams would qualify for the playoffs, which would be unprecedented.

The Ravens are in the driver’s seat, holding a 1.5-game lead over the Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are a combined 5-3. See also Cyclist Gino Mader has died after crashing his raft, his team says

Child’s Walker Baltimore Sun He looked at the prospects for each of the Ravens’ opponents. Here is a summary:

“The Browns’ upside as a Super Bowl contender took a hit when their best offensive player, running back Nick Chubb, suffered a season-ending knee injury. Watson’s shoulder soreness left them with one of the worst offenses in the league, but their defense was poor. Like this A solid anchor that puts them in excellent position, with a 62% chance of making the playoffs, according to both the New York Times projection system and Aaron Schatz’s DVOA featured on FTN Fantasy.”

“The Bengals proved last year that they could overcome a chaotic start to make a deep playoff run and appear on track to bounce back in the season. Their defense is nothing special compared to the Browns or Ravens, but a healthy Joe Burrow is one of the best” most feared opponents In the league. The New York Times estimates their chance of making the playoffs at 69%, while Schatz’s DVOA has a 59.4% chance.”

“The Steelers have put themselves in position to chase a playoff berth with close victories over the Ravens and Browns but have yet to take their unremarkable offense to Cleveland, Cincinnati and Baltimore. Their 30-point margin is the worst in the division, and the New York Times puts their chance of making the postseason at 100% 44%, while Schatz’s DVOA has a 54% chance.

Quick visits