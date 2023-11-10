Chase Young trade to 49ers prompted Charles Omenihu’s hilarious jibe at Arik Armstead – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

SANTA CLARA — Several 49ers players were in the weight room last week as the NFL trade deadline approached and it was time to excuse the team for its bye week.

That’s when the chatter started.

News broke last Tuesday, about 90 minutes before the deadline, that the 49ers had acquired defensive end Chase Young in a trade from the Washington Commanders.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead received a phone call from Kansas City.

“Charles Omenihu called me and said, ‘Oh, you’re cheating now,’” Armstead said with a laugh on “49ers Talk.”

Omenihu, who was acquired by the 49ers at the trade deadline from the Houston Texans in 2021, signed with the Chiefs in the offseason as an agent fee. The 49ers added their biggest name to switch teams with the addition of Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It took social media by storm, of course,” Armstead said of the buzz at team headquarters when the trade was completed. “Chase is a great player. I think his reunion with Nick (Bosa) is a special story. I know they’ll be able to build chemistry like they did in college. That’s how I knew it.”

Young is already listed atop the 49ers depth chart at defensive end with former Ohio State teammate Bosa holding down a starting role at the other edge position. Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick out of the 49ers in 2019 and is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Armstead expressed surprise that 49ers general manager John Lynch was able to make a deal to acquire Young and only give up a special compensatory pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in exchange.

“Organizationally, you can stockpile talent without giving up a lot, which is a no-brainer,” Armistead said. “I don’t know how Washington let him leave, but that’s on them. He’s here now.”

“Obviously the guys are excited, but now it’s time to get to work. It was exciting news during the bye week. We’re excited to have him, and he’s going to be great for our team. Now it’s time to go and put him on the field.”

