Duck, Micah doesn’t underestimate the struggling giants

“We’re definitely mature enough to understand the NFL,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “We understand that these guys are preparing and planning to play, and frankly, it’s tough to beat a team twice.”

This time, it will be rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito under center, and his mobility and ability to escape helped him make a name for himself at Syracuse and Illinois.

It’s an X-factor for the Giants, since there’s little NFL film on DeVito, so they have to approach the challenge with the same intensity as they would have had Jones or Taylor under center next Sunday.

"Never lose sight of the opponent," Micah Parsons said Thursday. "We see where it has taken us this year. We are still holding on after a tough loss. This match "It has much greater importance, and it is a divisive game."

Prescott echoes that sentiment, knowing how important it is for the Cowboys to take full advantage of their first true round of home games this season — four of the next five — to work on protecting a home winning streak that currently stands at 11 games.

“You have to understand that they have the same bar [from the first outing] “To try to make corrections,” Prescott said. “That was Game No. 1 [in September]. They’ve changed a few things since then. They want to play in different ways. … For us, it’s about continuing to grow and get better.