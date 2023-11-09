Matt Ulrich, the former Colts Super Bowl champion, has died at the age of 41

Former Indianapolis Colts star and Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich has died at the age of 41, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Wednesday.

“I am sad to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was only with us for two seasons, but he left his mark on so many. “Great man, I heard he was a great father – and a Super Bowl champion. My prayers go out to his family.”

The cause of death was not revealed.

Ulrich, who is originally from Illinois, was a captain for Northwestern University’s football team in 2004 and signed with the Colts the following year as an undrafted free agent. The offensive guard spent two years with the Colts, and was part of the 2006 team, which included quarterback Peyton Manning, that beat the Chicago Bears in the 2007 Super Bowl.

Ulrich was married and left behind four children.

His wife, Allison, wrote a tribute on Facebook, saying: “Our beloved Matt has passed away and is in a better place.” Indianapolis Star mentioned.

“Matt, we love you so much. We miss you so much. We all want you back just for one day. Another hug. Another kiss. Another laugh. Another joke. Another fight with the boys. It seems impossible to do this life without you,” she wrote.

“Please pray for peace and comfort for the boys. They have lost their greatest cheerleader, coach and friend,” she continued.

Recommended

Ulrich was last living in Bozeman, Montana, where he worked at Profitable Ideas Exchange as a chief growth officer and partner.

for him Company CV He said he earned an executive education certificate from Stanford and Harvard Business School and participated in a health study of Harvard football players.

Ulrich’s bio also said that his four children and coaching were the joys of his life.

“Keeping up with my four pre-teen sons is the highlight of my life and keeps me on my toes. I also invest my time in helping young athletes in our area reach their full potential through training and training, which is one of my true passions,” Ulrich said.

“I can also often be found in the gym, where I recently benched 505 pounds at the age of 40 – the goal setting doesn’t stop!” He completed.

He also touched on his successful football career, which instilled in him “the importance of teamwork, determination and leadership.”