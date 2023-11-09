Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the third quarter versus the Pistons after a dunk

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons 9 minutes into the third quarter after a slam dunk gave the Bucks a 73-60 lead.

After getting down on the dunk, Antetokounmpo stared down Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart and was evaluated by referee Scott Twardowski.

Antetokounmpo couldn’t believe the call and sat briefly in a courtside seat before finally heading to the locker room. He then followed Twardowski briefly after the call looking for an explanation.

Antetokounmpo left Wednesday without speaking to the media, but his teammates couldn’t believe he was given a second technical foul.

Cameron Payne: I was surprised that he was fired. I’ve never seen that kid get fired, so I’m on his side.

Jay Crowder: He turned into a little face and took off running, not saying a word. I think that’s why he was so frustrated, like you really kicked me out and I didn’t say anything? Like the first technology, I think he would say it’s worth it. He deserved that first technique. The second said: He did not say a word, so how can you expel him for that? He definitely stared, but I don’t know if that was a technique. I don’t know about this one. But I love the way the group came together. I think winning there builds a little character for our group, a little confidence for everyone to rise to the occasion and that’s what we did.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said he was not given a reason for the second technical, but felt he had to be more present before it got to that point with Antetokounmpo.

“I think I’ve got to do better,” Griffin said. “Giannis doesn’t complain to the refs. He really respects the refs and I think I let him down in that sense. I think I need to be a little bit more, just vocal, during games when he gets hit and back him up a little bit better.” “I dropped the ball on that. It’s an emotional play. He made a great play. It was exciting and emotional and I think he moved fairly quickly. So I was surprised by the second technical but that’s up to the league to decide. I thought he made a tremendous play. Like I said, “He has so much respect for the game, the fans and the referees. I think I have to do a better job of protecting him.”

The two-time league MVP earned his first technical foul with 3:47 left in the second period off the ball, as Detroit’s Cade Cunningham was called for a foul on Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo received a technical check shortly after his brother left the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished his night with 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He also had nine rebounds and five assists.

Before the technical fouls were called on Antetokounmpos, Stewart and Jae Crowder were given a double technical for an off-the-ball foul by Stewart after a Bobby Portis basket. Brook Lopez also suffered a technical while arguing for a foul in the second quarter.

Twardowski, the match referee, was joined on the officiating crew by crew chief Rodney Mott and referee Mitchell Irvin.

The official explains Giannis Antetokounmpo’s technical violations to the reporters’ huddle

The death of whistles with a pool reporter after the game (questions in italics):

Explain why Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a technical foul at the 3:47 mark of the second quarter. It looked like he was “off the ball” as the play was a personal foul on Cade Cunningham that sent Damian Lillard to the goal line.

death: During the play, Giannis drives to the basket and thinks he is fouled. He then approaches the game official and uses profanity, which was an unsportsmanlike technical foul issued at the time.

Explain why Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a technical foul at the 9:00 mark of the third quarter after recording a dunk and subsequently ejected.

death: After the dunk, Giannis turned to his opponent and taunted him and was called a taunting technical foul, which is unsportsmanlike conduct. He was ejected from the game, according to the rule, because you were ejected from the game for two unsportsmanlike technical fouls.

How many times has Giannis been sent off?

This is Antetokounmpo’s fourth regular-season ejection and fifth overall: