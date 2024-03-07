Blackhawks trade Anthony Bouvier to Predators – NBC Sports Chicago

Submitted by National Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks are trading forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

Chicago acquired Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks on November 28 after the team experienced injury issues. That was for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024, so the Blackhawks essentially revamped their pick.

“It's tough,” Nick Foligno said. “For a guy who has come in such a short period of time, he's really made an impact on the group. He's a great guy, a great player, and I think he was just trying to find his game obviously.”

“He's going to have a great opportunity in Nashville, so we're going to miss him because he's really impacted our room and become good friends with a lot of guys really quickly, which I think speaks volumes and is probably why.” “He's coveted at this time of year, so we wish him well and thank him for his time here.”

Beauvillier appeared in 23 games with the Blackhawks, producing six points (two goals, four assists) during that stretch. He suffered a wrist injury on January 2 and was sidelined for more than six weeks, but has been back for nearly a month now.

“He came in and he was a good guy, I know him from the Islanders, he's adjusting really well and I thought his last game was probably one of his best,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “He's been really skating and being able to find his legs again after his injury. So it's good for him to go and have a chance to play in the playoffs as hopefully for them. Sorry to see him go, he's a good guy and a good fit.” “.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 2 PM Central Time. The Blackhawks are not expected to be big players because they do not have as many trade assets as they did last season.

