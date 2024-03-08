Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns will have surgery on his torn meniscus

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo surgery to repair a torn left meniscus, and sources told ESPN Thursday night that he is expected to return early in the Western Conference playoffs.

Towns will be re-evaluated in four weeks, but the move is expected to give him the opportunity to return at some point in the early part of the postseason, sources said. The Timberwolves (44-19) are competing for first place in the Western Conference, holding on to a half-game lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The towns will undergo surgery early next week.

Towns consulted with team doctors and specialists about a course of action once an MRI detected the tear in recent days, and committed to immediate action because it gives him a chance to rehabilitate and return to the team for what turns out to be his best regular season. In franchise history.

Towns, who will make his fourth All-Star Game in 2024, is one of five players in the NBA averaging 20 points, 50% shooting and 40% 3-pointers, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The Timberwolves have an offensive efficiency of 116.5 with Towns on the floor — and 106.1 without him, according to Stats & Information.

The Timberwolves have a deep offensive line, and Naz Reid will see extra minutes in Towns' absence.