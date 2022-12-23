Robert Saleh: We will not abandon Zack Wilson

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zack WilsonThe team’s dismal performance was the team’s biggest story in Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, and questions about its future were the main topic in coach Robert Saleh’s press conference on Friday.

Saleh said the team would “not quit” on Wilson in light of his recent poor outing, and said he and the rest of the staff would “give our hearts and souls” to help any player on the Jets roster become the best. possible copy of themselves. Saleh said he believes confidence is Wilson’s biggest issue at the moment and shared his belief in how to change that.

“It’s hard to try to beat him, but it doesn’t take much to overturn confidence. He just needs to run a little bit… He just needs a good streak of consecutive games, seasons, plays and a good football collection,” Saleh said.

Saleh was less clear when it came to when Wilson would get a chance to go on that kind of run. The team is waiting to see if Mike White The broken rib would be cleared in time to play against the Seahawks in Week 17 and Saleh declined saying Wilson would start if White was not given the go-ahead.

Salih also declined to say he still considered Wilson the team’s quarterback of the future, which wouldn’t be surprising to anyone who’s watched him play over the past two years, nor does he do much to suggest he shouldn’t. Quitting Wilson is the same thing as planning to have him take shots for the team again.