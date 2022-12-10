Warzone 2.0 is getting stats soon, but your current kills don’t matter

picture : Infinity Ward

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.1 Update Players are about to get what they want… sort of. Online shooter has become very hot Combat Chronicles With the reloaded Season 1 Mid-Season Update, which will start on December 14th. looks good. But the catch is that it started again: any information from games you completed before this date will not count towards your stats.

Traditionally, all a fight log does is record your performance and that of other players, including total playing time, kill/death ratios, number of kills, and other competitive stats, players It has been wants it to reach Warzone 2.0 Since the game launched in November. However, a new blog Activision dropped today about the upcoming patch revealed that the long-awaited feature comes with a big caveat.

“Registration will only be from the date of activation onwards, and will not include statistics from Season 1 launch until Season 1 reload (November 16th to December 14th),” Read the update blog.

Kotaku Activision has reached out for comment.

For competitive players, this news comes like a huge slap in the face — nothing you do until December 14th will be officially documented. If you came out with your most impressive kill streak and no fight record existed to write it down, would you even have a kill streak?

Personally, I’m not sure if this is as bad as some fans have We are made it to be. But I can understand their frustration, especially when considering the fact that the fight record is exemplary cod The feature that was missing from launch. It also doesn’t help Warzone 2.0Its release was one of this year Most heavy and bugging. as such Fun because the game is free to actually playObviously, the goodwill of fans has its limits.

But in the Dark Age between now and December 14th, when stats finally start to roll, you can focus your attention on anticipating other mid-season updates. Warzone 2.0 gets, like a Rocket League-Probably war zone Cup with ATVs. Or you can, you know, try to have fun playing the game.