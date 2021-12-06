Washington promises to respond to Ukraine’s occupation case, not to intervene militarily – 12/06/2021 at 10:35 pm

Created December 6, 2021 by COMBO Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin (AFPSPUTNIK / MANDEL NGANMikhail Metzel)

Ahead of the meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Washington declares color: If Russia invades Ukraine, the United States is ready to take unprecedented financial sanctions and stop more troops in Europe. A direct military response.



A senior White House official told a news conference Monday that the United States was ready to act.

“If Putin moves, we will need more troops, skills and training from our ‘Eastern European allies’ and the United States will respond positively,” he said.

However, he clarified that direct US military retaliation is not currently being considered.

“The United States has not sought to identify itself with the direct use of US forces at the center of our reaction,” the official explained.

Washington wants to support a “combination” of several elements in the event of an invasion of Ukraine: “support for the Ukrainian military”, “strong sanctions” and “support for our allies within NATO and a significant increase in capabilities”. .

Although sanctions have not really affected the Kremlin’s decision yet, according to many observers, the US government has promised unprecedented sanctions in a matter of days.

“These are actions that we have not used very deliberately in the past,” he said, “precisely because of the impact they have on Russia.” Net Price, without describing them.

Ahead of his Tuesday video conference with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with “key European allies” on Monday to “coordinate the message”, while Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Guide) in the forefront in the Donetsk region on December 6, 2021

The latter, who pledged on Twitter that “we have agreed to continue our joint and concerted action,” went to the front line trenches on Monday wearing helmets and camouflage bulletproof vests with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

According to the White House, US President Vladimir Putin will recall his conversation with his Ukrainian representative “in the coming days”.

– No “breakthrough” –



Nate Price spoke of a “window of opportunity to resolve this through diplomacy”, but the Kremlin told him on Monday during a virtual interview not to expect a “turning point”.

Kiev and its allies accuse Moscow of concentrating troops and tanks on the border in anticipation of a possible attack.

“We do not know whether President Putin will decide on a possible military expansion in Ukraine, but we do know that he has the capabilities to initiate such an expansion,” a senior U.S. official said.

Russia, for its part, denies militant intent, but makes some demands, especially promising that Ukraine not join NATO, as many countries in the former Soviet bloc did.

However, neither Kiev nor Washington would like to make such a pledge, even if the procedure for Ukraine’s joining the Western military alliance is officially open.

The 46th President of the United States never said a word about Vladimir Putin, whom he met face-to-face in Geneva in June after being publicly described as a “killer”.

If the United States turns a blind eye to another attack by Russia on Ukraine, he wants to be the champion of world democracy.

But the 79-year-old Democrat also hopes to establish a “stable and predictable” relationship with Russia, or at least so far.

US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva on June 16, 2021 (Pool / Denis Polypos)

Today, Vladimir Putin is keen to emphasize Russia as a force in the global geopolitical game dominated by competition between China and the United States.

Ukraine has been torn apart by a war between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014, which Russia accuses of backing. The conflict began after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

