Why is Elon Musk a problem with Trump’s reality?

Trump Media will face an even bleaker future. After a series of downloads when Truth Social was first launched, interest has dropped sharply. Sensor Tower, an app statistics company, said the app was downloaded an estimated 41,000 times in the last full week of March, down 95 percent from the same period the previous month.

Truth Social, which is only available on Apple devices, has an estimated 1.3 million installs. In comparison, Twitter has more than 200 million active users.

What happens with Elon Musk’s Twitter offer? Card 1 of 3 Display. He made Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, from Unwanted bid over $43 billion for a social media company. Mr. Musk said he wanted to make Twitter a private company and wanted people to be able to speak more freely on the service. What’s Next? On April 21, Mr. Musk said he had received pledges $46.5 billion to fund his bid. He added that he was considering pursuing a hostile takeover with a move, known as a bid offer, that would cause him to take his offer directly to Twitter contributors.

The flabby engagement extends to Mr. Trump, who recently reached the one million followers mark, a portion of the 89 million he once had on Twitter. He only made one post on the Truth Social, a message in February telling his followers to “Get ready!”

The podium has descended to turbulent start With error messages and a long queue. Three people familiar with Truth Social said there was a scramble to prepare it for launch amid frustrations with the performance of some backend technology to support the app.

Two of the chief technology executives working for Truth Social, Josh Adams and Billy Bowser, left the company last month, Reuters first reported. Both were said to be unhappy with the technology behind the platform, according to five people briefed on the matter. Neither of them responded to a repeated request for comment.

Their departure adds to the opacity of the company’s internal operations.

at november show For investors, Trump Media provided the full names of only a few employees. Mr. Adams, Chief Technology Officer, and Mr. Boozer, Chief Product Officer, are described by their nicknames and “Josh A.” and “Billy B.” The company’s chief financial officer, Philip Johan, has never been identified.

Mr. Johan and Devin Nunes, the former Republican congressman from California who was appointed by Mr. Trump in December to serve as CEO of Trump Media, are listed as directors at deposit In Georgia, where Trump Media listed itself last month. Trump Media is also incorporated in Delaware, but has listed Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Largo Club as its corporate headquarters.