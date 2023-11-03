November 3, 2023

Will SpaceX Starlink launch during Brevard High School football?

Cheryl Riley November 3, 2023 2 min read

Will Brevard high school football viewers — including those who watch rivalry games like the Cocoa-Rockledge Barbecue Bowl and Eau Gallie vs. Melbourne – From seeing the Falcon 9 rocket streak across the sky?

Stay tuned. SpaceX is targeting a Friday night window for its next launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings show.

SpaceX has not yet officially announced this upcoming launch. But the FAA advisory limits the launch window for the Starlink 6-26 mission to be between 6:23 and 10:54 PM EDT on Friday.

National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting a 20% chance of rain Friday night on the Cape under mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 70 degrees. East-northeast winds are expected to be around 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

