Will SpaceX Starlink launch during Brevard High School football?

Will Brevard high school football viewers — including those who watch rivalry games like the Cocoa-Rockledge Barbecue Bowl and Eau Gallie vs. Melbourne – From seeing the Falcon 9 rocket streak across the sky?

Stay tuned. SpaceX is targeting a Friday night window for its next launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings show.

SpaceX has not yet officially announced this upcoming launch. But the FAA advisory limits the launch window for the Starlink 6-26 mission to be between 6:23 and 10:54 PM EDT on Friday.

National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting a 20% chance of rain Friday night on the Cape under mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 70 degrees. East-northeast winds are expected to be around 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron has not yet issued a launch forecast. The Falcon 9 launch will mark the record-breaking 60th orbital launch this year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center.

Fast facts about the SpaceX Starlink launch window

on: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket may launch the company’s latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

From 6:23 to 10:54 PM EST on Friday. location: Launch Complex 40.

Launch Complex 40. a path: southeast.

southeast. Local sonic boom: no.

no. Booster landing: Drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Live coverage: It starts 90 minutes before take-off floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neil He is Florida Today’s space correspondent (for more of his stories, click here.) Call Neale at 321-242-3638 or [email protected]. Twitter/X: @Rick Neal1

