Yoshinobu Yamamoto lasted just one inning in the Dodgers' debut

SEOUL, South Korea — Yoshinobu Yamamoto lasted one inning in his Los Angeles Dodgers debut after signing a record $325 million, 12-year contract, giving up five runs in a 15-11 loss to the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The 25-year-old right-hander trailed 2-0 after nine pitches and needed 43 pitches to get three outs, leaving with a 45.00 ERA.

San Diego battled, and Michael Grove relieved Yamamoto with the Dodgers trailing 5-1.

Yamamoto allowed four hits, walked one, struck out a batter and threw a wild pitch. He threw just 23 pitches for strikes, averaging 95.4 mph with his fastball. He tried 14 fastballs, 11 cutters, 10 curveballs and eight breaks.

Xander Bogaerts singled to left on his first pitch, a 96.6 mph fastball over the heart of the plate. Fernando Tatis Jr. had a walk-off home run and Jake Cronenworth tripled into the right corner for a 2-0 lead.

Manny Machado walked, and pitching coach Mark Pryor brought to the mound 15 pitches.

Ha-Seong Kim hit a sacrifice fly, Machado advanced on a wild pitch and Jurickson Profar hit an inside cutter.

Luis Camposano hit a bouncer over third base that fell under Max Muncy's glove and down the line for an RBI double and a 4-0 lead. Tyler Wade hit a scoring single to right and rookie Jackson Merrill hit an inside curveball.

The Dodgers allowed five runs in the first inning just once last season.

Yamamoto was a two-time Pacific League MVP in Japan for the Orix Buffaloes. He signed his deal with the Dodgers in December, the largest amount guaranteed for a pitcher.