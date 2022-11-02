Whoever buys leaders gets talented Terry McLaurin, No. 17. (Photo by Mitchell Leighton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sources said Dan Snyder retained BofA Securities to sell Washington leaders Forbes.

According to a person familiar with the process, Snyder already has at least four calls from groups interested in buying the team. Snyder and his bankers are exploring all options, and the deal could be for the entire NFL team or a minority stake.

Neither the captain nor Bank of America, which handled high-profile team sales such as the purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers by Steve Ballmer in 2014, has commented.

In March 2021, Snyder and his family had 100% control of the leaders. I buy His associates are minorities. It was a smart move by Snyder as the values ​​of the NFL teams have gone nowhere but rising.

In the team’s latest deal, retail heir Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion in early August. Later that month, Forbes worth $5.6 billion for leaders, Sixth place among the 32 league teams. Snyder also owns FedEx Field and 264 acres around it, as well as 150 acres at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.

With the club’s rebranding from the Redskins to Commanders, revenue increased sharply. Team sponsorship revenue increased 40% this season through 2021, and the team achieved its goal Richest sponsorship deal Ever with SeatGeek.

The Leaders, among the teams best known in North America thanks to their long history and geographic location, have had only three owners since they joined the National Football League in 1932 as the Boston Braves. Leaders are also working to find a site for new stadiumwhich could be ready in five or six years.